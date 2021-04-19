UEFA to make Dublin call on Friday

Mon, 19 Apr, 2021 - 15:36
Colm O’Connor

UEFA will make a decision on whether or not Dublin will host Euro 2020 games on Friday, April 23rd.

The Aviva Stadium is due to host three Group E games, involving Poland, Slovakia and Sweden, along with a knock-out fixture. However uncertainty over whether fans will be allowed to attend the games when the rescheduled championships kick off in June has left huge questions marks over Dublin's viability of a host city.

An announcement had been expected today but that call will now be made by European chiefs later this week.

An FAI statement issued this afternoon explained that: "The Football Association of Ireland and our Local Organising Structure (LOS) partners – Dublin City Council, Government and the Aviva Stadium – have today been informed by UEFA that no decision is forthcoming as yet regarding the hosting of four games in Dublin at the UEFA EURO 2020 finals this summer. The Dublin LOS acknowledge this statement from UEFA and awaits further communication in due course. 

"The FAI and the LOS will maintain dialogue with UEFA and will make no further comment until UEFA has reached a final decision on Dublin’s status as a host venue for UEFA EURO 2020 on Friday, April 23."

