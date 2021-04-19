Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have sacked manager Jose Mourinho.

The shock move comes after a reported dispute this morning over the club’s involvement in the proposed new European Super League.

The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust (THST) strongly condemned the plans, demanding the club “immediately disassociates itself” from the plans.

“Tottenham Hotspur was the first British club to win a European trophy,” their statement read. “We blazed a trail that caught the imagination of fans everywhere. Yesterday, the current Board of THFC betrayed the Club, its history and the magic that makes this game so special when they put their name to a statement announcing the formation of a breakaway European Super League.

“​This statement, signed by self-appointed “leading clubs”, was put out late on a Sunday night. It was made not only after no consultation with supporters, but in the face of clearly stated opposition to key parts of the announcement.

“We have always tried to maintain a pragmatic position of engagement with the Board of THFC, even under the most trying of circumstances. But enough is enough. The current Board is prepared to risk the Club’s reputation and its future in the opportunistic pursuit of greed.

“One of England’s most famous clubs could find itself expelled from English league competition. Its players could be banned from international competition. And yet the current owners – mere custodians of a 139-year-old institution – are prepared to risk it all for avarice and self-aggrandisement.

“We demand the Board immediately disassociates itself from the breakaway league. Only then can meaningful discussions about change take place. If the Board does not do this, we will have no choice but to call on new owners prepared to safeguard the past, present and future of our great Club to step forward and work with us.”

More to follow.