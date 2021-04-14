Cabinteely punished for covid cancellation as Galway United awarded three points

The verdict signals the FAI’s first time to impose a penalty on a team not fulfilling a fixture during the pandemic
John Fallon

The FAI have punished Cabinteely for Friday’s cancelled First Division fixture against Galway United with a 3-0 defeat.

The clash Stradbrook was called off two hours prior to kick-off following a positive Covid-19 case within the Cabinteely squad.

Galway, who had taken one point from their opening two matches, had travelled to Dublin on two buses, assured the fixture was going ahead.

Cabo confirmed their board made the decision following "protracted" talks with the FAI and the HSE.

As per procedure, the FAI referred the matter to their independent disciplinary committee. They convened on Wednesday afternoon and applied the relevant sanction contained in the Participation Agreement each club signed before the season started last month.

The verdict signals the FAI’s first time to impose a penalty on a team not fulfilling a fixture during the pandemic.

Derry City were charged last October when a Covid outbreak prevented them travelling to Shamrock Rovers but City contested. No sanctions were imposed following a hearing and the game was refixed.

League Director Mark Scanlon warned that FAI rules had been updated to prevent any fixtures having to be rescheduled this season.

"We have improved our registration process to allow clubs to register U19 players with first teams and so have a wider base to pick from,” he said last month.

"As long as a club has 14 fit and available players a fixture will proceed. If they don't, we'll have a situation where the game will be conceded."

As U19 squads are not permitted to yet train under Government rules, Cabo didn’t have a sufficient number of signed players available to field a team.

Cabo – who had won their first two matches – can appeal the decision.

