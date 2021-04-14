Is it time for a reset for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool?

From the moment that Liverpool lifted their first European Cup, in Rome in 1977, it has been the tournament on which their global appeal and mystique has been built; but not even their old friend with the big ears could save them this time on a day when the magic just wouldn’t happen.

There was plenty of possession, plenty of chances in what was overall an excellent performance — but no signature Anfield finale and now no chance of a trophy this season, either.

Instead, Liverpool players and fans were left with an empty feeling and, in all honesty, a growing concern that a reset is needed this summer.

Despite losing the first tie against Real Madrid 3-1, there were plenty of people who thought Liverpool would turn it around.

They were thinking of historic moments of the past, starting with Phil Neal’s penalty, won so brilliantly by Kevin Keegan, which made certain they became European champions for the first time.

They were thinking of five other final wins, including the incredible comeback in Istanbul, and of countless glory nights at Anfield when the Kop roared them to victory.

It has been the tournament which saved seasons, saved managers and, in Jurgen Klopp’s case, prepared the way for Premier League triumph, too. But this time, when they really needed it, the spell wouldn’t work.

Liverpool now know that despite finishing 18 points ahead of their rivals in the 2019-20 Premier League season when they were touted as one of the greatest sides of all time, they will win nothing in 2021. And it leaves Klopp with some big decisions to make.

There are so many reasons for Liverpool’s fall that were out of his control: the pandemic, no fans in the stadium, and a terrible injury list to name but a few. But he will also have to reflect that other teams coped better with the same list of issues.

There’s little doubt that Liverpool’s high-energy, high-pressing game, even though it has been hugely entertaining, caught up with them in a season in which teams were asked to play three games a week. The energy of old has been missing too often and it would be easy to surmise, even tonight when they pressed well, that mental concentration dipped for the same reason — in both penalty areas.

How else do you explain how Liverpool had 16 attempts on goal here, including excellent chances for Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino, and James Milner, but couldn’t take them? Or that they have scored only three goals at Anfield in 2021 so far?

In almost every area of the field, Liverpool have been not quite as good as last year, so it was no surprise that they couldn’t break the mould and find one last hurrah to finish off Real — despite having so many opportunities.

The problem for Liverpool is how to put it all right in time for August when the process begins all over again. What do you change?

A look down the squad list suggests that if everyone was fit there aren’t that many gaps. So, do they just put it down to bad luck and carry on as before? Or does Klopp need to think more deeply about the very style of play which took this Liverpool side to the summit — but also saw them slide back down the mountain when energy levels dropped?

The summer transfer market will, as always be key. Can they keep Salah? Will Wijnaldum be allowed to leave? Will they dare to put money and ambition on the table to bid for Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland?

The recent cash injection of almost €600m from Red Bird Capital provides hope but so much may now depend on how Klopp’s men finish the Premier League season. They currently sit sixth, three places outside the top four, and in danger of failing to qualify for next season’s Champions League. For this team, and this manager, that is unthinkable.

Somehow, Klopp has to find a way to revive his side for the final seven fixtures, which begin with a trip to Leeds on Monday and includes a visit to Old Trafford on May 1. The thought of losing that one will give Liverpool fans the shivers.

For a club built on European glory to find themselves in the Europa League two years after being Champions League winners — and one year after finally lifting the Premier League — would be a threat not just to the squad but to Liverpool’s entire long-term vision.

They gave everything against Real, but with no European Cup to save their season, everything now depends on 39 days of league football instead...