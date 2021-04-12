‘Emotionally, it was very difficult’: Colin Bell couldn’t watch Ireland after abrupt exit

Every time Colin Bell sees or hears of football teams in a period of progression, he cannot avoid retrospectively applying it to his spell in Ireland.

The last Englishman to manage a Champions League-winning side — that being the women’s version for Frankfurt in 2015 — will on Tuesday lead his South Korea into battle with China for a place at the Tokyo Olympics.

Bell had ambitions of international success with Ireland too, only to abruptly end his two-year stint as women’s team manager in June 2019 for a short-lived spell as assistant boss at Championship club Huddersfield Town.

Perhaps it was the financial and governance crisis engulfing the association that hastened his exit but Bell felt the obstacles were not confined to cashflow.

Under his reign, Ireland had dared to dream of reaching a first-ever major tournament, earning a draw at European champions Netherlands and beating Slovakia and Northern Ireland home and away in their World Cup campaign.

Yet, the 59-year-old wanted his legacy to be more than just about breaking that duck. Sustained success was the target.

“My only interest was improving the standards of women’s football in Ireland,” he says of his reign.

Maybe I was guilty of being too impatient and emotional about that because I didn’t see it being possible for some reasons.

“The senior team was getting lots of media coverage as well as big crowds and we needed to build on that.

“I’d presented plans to John (Delaney) and high-performance director Ruud Dokter to have a national academy whereby the best talent would spend their transition year in full-time training at Abbotstown. A brilliant indoor facility was being built but I didn’t get to set foot inside it.

“Austria had started something similar, receiving funding from Uefa and Fifa, and I wanted to travel there to learn how we could implement the system. I’m sure such a project would have attracted sponsorship.

“Another part of the vision was entering our Ireland U19 squad in the senior national league.

“The FAI was in total turmoil at the time and the board responsible for making decisions was soon gone. Everything broke with John Delaney so who could I talk to?”

Despite the push factors, Bell regrets the timing of his departure.

In contrast to the classy Dutch standing in their way of a runners-up spot, Ukraine were the second seed Ireland needed to dislodge in the next campaign. Defeat in last October’s penultimate qualifier in Kiev all but ended their World Cup ambitions.

“It all finished for me much too quickly but we’re always a bit clever with hindsight,” Bell confesses of his departure.

I gave up a job that I absolutely loved and that was a strange time. When it all went wrong at Huddersfield — knowing what I’d given up — it hit me very, very hard. Emotionally, it was very difficult on a personal level.

“I was convinced that we’d qualify for the Euros — even directly as one of three best runners-up across the nine groups.

“It was the best group we could have got. Germany were going to be the dominant force but the Ukraine were a team that we could definitely beat twice.

“I couldn’t watch the Ireland games for the first few months. That was a difficult phase but you have to let things go and I moved on to an exciting challenge in Asia.”

China have qualified for every Olympics bar one while underdogs South Korea are seeking their first appearance at the showpiece.

“Our nation has a terrible historical record against the Chinese,” said Bell about the tie which China lead 2-1 after the first leg.

“However, all our players are full-time professionals and should be motivated to reach the Olympics. My job is to get that extra little out of them.”