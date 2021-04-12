Danger Here: ‘Bringing on three fresh legs now’

EMBRACING FAILURE

Keith Andrews on Ireland’s tender defeat against Luxembourg:

“We played into their arms.”

ENEMY TERRITORY

Heard on BBC Five Live:

“Wolves have won a corner in Fulham’s half.”

LIFE SENTENCE

Paul Dempsey kicked off the Champions League quarter-final by going full Partridge:

“Bayern, masters of winning just about everything, learned today that they have finished only third in the league table of most energy-efficient sustainable stadiums in Germany, so they may not be willing to turn up the heating on this freezing night, but on the pitch, perhaps of all the great clubs, they have shown best of all what it is to be a renewable model of success.”

OUT ON A LIMB

Renewable energy the Clinton Morrison way, during Porto v Chelsea:

“I think Porto are just bringing on three fresh legs now.”

WORD OF THE WEEK

Meanwhile, Brian Kerr wasn’t all that impressed with Chelsea’s approach:

“A lot of ginging the ball forward.”

NEIGH RESPECT

Heard on Aintree coverage after a horse snorted during the minute’s silence for Prince Phillip:

“And the horses obviously unaware...”

RUNNING A SURPLUS

Dion Dublin should probably have been a keeper:

“I can count on the fingers of one hand the number of touches Haaland had… he must have had 10 to 12 touches.”

COOL CUSTOMER

Keith Andrews likes the impact Diogo Jota has made at Liverpool:

“He’s come in and settled like snow.”

WAKE-UP CALL

Martin Keown would take the aggressive approach to stirring Arsenal:

“They need somebody to slap them in the face almost, or punch them in the face.”

OVER-THINKING IT

At least Liverpool’s poor outing in Madrid meant Steve McManaman didn’t have to put his brain in gear:

“Liverpool are at their best when they play really fast, thought-provoking football.”

NUMBERS GAME

On Talksport, however, Andy Goldstein was sharp as a tack.

Caller: “Since the restart, he’s played four games, eight goals.”

Andy: “That’s nearly two every game, innit…”

PRE-WATERSHED

Jim White, with Martin Keown, and the kind of sentence entirely unsuitable for radio:

“Martin, we’ll be talking about your Arsenal in a moment.”

HELL CLASICO

As you’d expect, Ray Hudson was in overdrive for El Clasico:

“Real Madrid stretching out Barcelona like spandex on Miami Beach.”

Vincicius Jr... “off like a jackrabbit on a hot date”.

A missed Madrid sitter: “You could put your beating heart on Toni Kroos finding a way through there, but you’d be dead.”

Big Benz flicking the opener: “Benzema absolutely pulls a peacock out of his hat. It’s a majestic finish from Karim, who again, rises to the top.”

Though Ray could probably have pulled the handbrake on this one, after Messi curled a corner onto the bar:

“If Tiger Woods is watching, he could learn a thing or two about turning a corner.”

