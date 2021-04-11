Roy Keane and Jamie Redknapp row again: 'Spurs have been soft for 40 years'

Roy Keane and Jamie Redknapp have reopened their 'war of words' over Tottenham, with the Corkman claiming the North London club "have been soft for 40 years".

The fellow Sky Sports pundits had a heated on-air debate about Tottenham back in February and hostilities resumed today on Sky's Super Sunday coverage ahead of Manchester United's visit to Spurs later this afternoon.

Insisting that the current debate about Jose Mourinho's performance ignores Tottenham's long-term underperformance, Keane said:

“Before he [Mourinho] came in and took the job, Spurs had gone a year without winning away from home. So we all know, we keep repeating, there is a softness in this Spurs team."

Redknapp pointed out Tottenham had just reached the Champions League final under previous manager Mauricio Pochettino, but that cut no ice with Keane.

“They got to the Champions League… they were lucky to get to that final. But again, getting to the final, it is like being top of the league in November. They got to the final, but they got beaten in the final.

“What are we sitting here talking about Mourinho for? If you going to get to a final, the whole point is to try and win the bloody thing.

“And when Mourinho leaves, they will still be softness to this Spurs team, and that is down to these players."

Never knowing when to leave well enough alone, Redknapp wanted to know just how long Keane thinks Tottenham have been soft for, and duly got his answer.

“They have been soft for the last 40 years, Spurs.”

At which point, Redknapp squared for another tap-in, reminding Keane of the achievements of his father Harry as Spurs boss.

“When they got to the quarter-final of the Champions League with Bale and Modric, that was a good team..."

Keane: “If a quarter-final is success, then you can have your success.

"There has been a softness to them Jamie. There has always been a softness to Spurs.”