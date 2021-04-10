Arteta insists Gabriel Martinelli has a "bright future"

Arteta insists Gabriel Martinelli has a "bright future"

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Sat, 10 Apr, 2021 - 22:31
Josh Luckhurst

Mikel Arteta insists Gabriel Martinelli has a "bright future" at Arsenal despite a lack of first-team opportunities this season.

The 19-year-old forward joined the Gunners from Ituano in the summer of 2019, but has had injury issues and made only 13 appearances this campaign, with his last start coming against Manchester United in January.

He is the centre of talk from Arsenal fans and pundits, with former Gunners defender Martin Keown calling for Martinelli to be given more game time after last week's 3-0 home defeat to Liverpool.

"That I understand," boss Arteta said when asked about those who are calling for him to feature more.

"When the team is not winning enough football matches, we always look for someone else to do it. But we can name a few of those.

"I respect that, and Gabi is doing really well. He is doing better every day, he is getting the right development.

"We have to be a little bit patient with him but he has a bright future at the club and he will have all the opportunities that he needs to show us how good he is and the career he can have with us."

Arsenal have made a shift from experience to youth since Arteta took over, with Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka already establishing themselves in the side.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has also found himself on the bench in recent weeks, but Arteta believes Martinelli's time will come.

"Because we cannot put six or seven young kids out there. We need some cohesion, we need the timing," Arteta said.

"Gabi has a lot of things to improve. He has got big qualities as well, and we have other players in those positions.

"Then we have to create links within the team and balance within the team. This will come."

More in this section

Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Rory Gaffney snatches a draw for Shamrock Rovers at the Showgrounds
Longford Town v Drogheda United - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Doyle double drive Drogs past Longford
Kosovar Sadiki and Kyle Ferguson 10/4/2021 Late drama as Finn Harps maintain unbeaten run
Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Real Madrid moved top of La Liga with victory over Barcelona

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up