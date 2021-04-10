Alexander-Arnold ends Liverpool's Anfield angst

Liverpool 2

Aston Villa 1

Trent Alexander-Arnold ended Liverpool's Anfield nightmare with a late winner just as Aston Villa thought they had earned a point.

In front of England boss Gareth Southgate, Alexander-Arnold made amends for his mistake in the midweek Champions League defeat to Real Madrid with a superb shot from the edge of the penalty area into the far corner of the net.

The goal came seconds after a a superb reflex save from Emilio Martinez kept out substitute Thiago's close range effort.

That save looked as if it would extend Liverpool's win-less home run to nine games but moments later Alexander-Arnold came out with his stunner to give Liverpool their first Premier League home victory since mid-December.

After two draws and six successive defeats, the three points lifted them into the top four of the Premier League - for a few few hours at least until Chelsea's result at Crystal Palace was known.

It also give them some revenge for the 7-2 humiliation they suffered at Villa Park back in October and provide a major boost for the return with Real on Wednesday when they need a 2-0 win to progress to the semi-final.

Klopp made two changes from the team that lost in Madrid in midweek with James Milner and Roberto Firmino coming in for Naby Keita and Sadio Mane. But it was a familiar story for Liverpool in the first half when they dominated possession and created chances but were let down by the final pass or shot.

And they paid for not turning their superiority into goals when Villa took the lead against the run of play after 43 minutes with a goal that Alisson should have stropped. John McGinn split the defence and Watkins took a touch before firing in a shot that Alisson got his hand only for the ball to slip under his arm.

Liverpool were desperately unlucky not to be level at the break however when Roberto Firmino's close range effort was ruled out for a marginal offside decision against Jota.

The Liverpool 'goal' from Roberto Firmino is chalked off by VAR which deemed that Diogo Jota was in an offside position in the build up.

But they drew level in the 57th minute when Andy Robertson's powerful shot was parried by Martinez and the alert Salah beat Mings to the loose ball to head into the empty net.

Trezeguet almost put Villa back in front with a shot that beat Alisson but struck the inside of the far post and bounced back across the goal.

Klopp sent on Thiago, Mane and Shaqiri in a desperate bid to clinch the victory and Alexander-Arnold came out with the winner.

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson 5; Alexander-Arnold 7, Phillips 6, Kabak 6 (Shaqiri 88), Robertson 7; Wijnaldum 6 (Thiago 70, 6), Fabinho 6, Milner 6; Salah 7, Firmino 6 (Mane 75, 6), Jota 6.

Subs not used: Adrian, Davies, Tsimikas, R. Williams, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Booked: Milner.

Goal: Salah 57.

ASTON VILLA (4-2-3-1): Martinez 7; Cash 6, Konsa 6, Mings 6, Targett 6; Luiz 6, Nakamba 5 (Barkley 65, 5); Traore 4 (El Ghazi 67, 5), McGinn 6, Trezeguet 6; Watkins 7.

Subs not used: Heaton, Elmohamady, Engles, Taylor, Hause, Ramsey, Davis.

Goal: Watkins 43.

Booked: Konsa, Luiz, Targett, Watkins.

Referee: Paul Tierney 7.