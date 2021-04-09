St Patrick’s Athletic continue dream start to League of Ireland campaign

St Patrick’s Athletic 2 Derry City 0

St Patrick’s Athletic’s dream start to the season continued as they eased past Derry City to move clear at the top of the Premier Division.

Second-half goals from Robbie Benson and Darragh Burns saw Stephen O’Donnell’s men make it 10 points from a possible 12 and heap further misery on the rock-bottom Candystripes.

The visitors had to play an hour with ten men, following the dismissal of defender Danny Lupano. Declan Devine’s side’s high line was exposed on the half hour by a ball over the top and a neat spin from Matty Smith. Having already been booked for scything down the winger, Lupano tugged his shirt and left referee Ben Connolly no other option.

Pats picked up the tempo with Chris Forrester the orchestrator in midfield, and he was one of three, along with Smith and Ian Bermingham, to test keeper Nathan Gartside before the break.

The Athletic found their breakthrough on the hour mark when Rónán Coughlan found Benson, who tucked his shot home from close range.

Substitute Burns sealed the win with 20 minutes left as Sam Bone picked him out with a 50-yard through-ball and he curl the ball into the corner of the net.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Jaros; Mountney, Desmond, Bone, Bermingham; Forrester (Lewis 80), Benson, Lennon; King (McClelland 80), Smith (Burns 66), Coughlan (Melvin-Lambert 86).

DERRY CITY: Gartside; Toal, McJannet, Lupano; Lafferty, Harkin, Thomson (Boyce 74), Patching, Malone; Parkhouse (Fitzgerald 74), Akintunde (Barr 61).

Referee: Ben Connolly.