Mikel Arteta does not doubt Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 'total' commitment to Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta does not think Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will become another Mesut Ozil and says the striker is “totally” committed to the club.

Aubameyang signed a hefty new three-year contract last summer but has failed to deliver this season and found himself in and out of Arteta’s team in recent weeks, while also being dropped for the north London derby after arriving to the stadium late.

His situation at the Emirates has similarities to that of Ozil, who vastly under-performed while being on huge wages before eventually being exiled by Arteta.

But the boss is not interested in comparisons.

💬 "You're not going to have 10 chances. When you have those big chances you have to put them in the net."



📺 Watch the full interview with the boss after tonight's #UEL action 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 8, 2021

He said: “I’m always positive about the future but once you think about things that happen in the past or compare different situations and personalities I won’t do that.”

Asked whether Aubameyang was committed to the Gunners’ cause, the Spaniard added: “Totally.”

Aubameyang came on as a 78th-minute substitute against Slavia Prague in the Europa League and assisted Nicolas Pepe’s opener before his side let in a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw at the Emirates.

Arteta was pleased with the Gabonese international’s impact off the bench.

“Yes because we talked before – in the Europa League everyone has contributed in different ways, the whole squad has been involved and yesterday’s role for him (was) he was sat on the bench and to make an impact and he made an impact,” he said,

“He assisted Nico and should have scored a tap-in with his left foot and that’s what the players have to do when they come in.”

The Gunners return to Premier League action on Sunday as they visit relegation-bound Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

One win in the last four league games has made European qualification difficult through the league as they sit seven points behind sixth-placed Spurs and nine behind fifth-placed Chelsea.

But Arteta is not giving up, although he accepts his side have to go on a winning run.

“To win the next game against Sheffield, that’s the only focus that we have,” he said. “It’s nine points (to Chelsea), there’s still eight games, there’s a lot of points to play for, mathematically everything is possible but we have to put a run together.”

Arteta will assess his squad on Friday to see how they are shaping up after their Thursday night exploits.

Martin Odegaard is expected to miss out with the ankle injury that kept him out of the Prague game, with Calum Chambers also a doubt.

David Luiz and Kieran Tierney are definitely sidelined with knee problems.