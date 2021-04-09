Johnny Nicholson: What the hell has happened to Arsenal?

With a 0-3 loss at home to Liverpool that could’ve been seven, a useless last-minute capitulation to Slavia Prague and their languishing ninth in the table with a prospect of finishing as low as 13th, we’ve got to ask the question: What the hell happened to Arsenal?

When we talk about The Big Six, the Gunners are always included. This is largely down to the £500+ million income they generate every year. They’re rich. Or they would be if they didn’t have one of the highest wage bills in the Premier League.

Arsenal are paying more money to players than almost anyone. Just hosing money into the accounts of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Willian da Silva, Alexandre Lacazette and Thomas Partey is costing them the thick end of £3.6 million per month, over £43 million per year in a wage bill of £145 million.

Wages are a problem at Arsenal. The club attracted much opprobrium last year by getting players to take a 12.5% wage cut (reduced to 7.5% due to Europa League qualification), but then later laying off 55 members of non-playing staff saving £1.5 million which just about equalled what they were paying Mesut Ozil at the time.

While the Arsenal internet rushed to defend poor Mesut and his terrible life as a persecuted wage slave, it looked bad because it was bad. Bad for everyone, except Mesut, obviously who was drowning in money, so much money that he could pay Gunnersaurus’ wages. The question is, how long for? And is he paying for the dinosaur, no matter who is inside? Is the money for the suit, not the person? Only at Arsenal would we ask such mad questions.

But what of the football on the pitch? They’re, shall we say, inconsistent. Win a few, lose a few. They’ve lost 12 and won 12. The tired old cliche about being bullied by Bolton and Stoke still won’t quite go away, and it won’t go away because at times they still seem spineless. Against Slavia Prague they couldn’t defend a lead for more than a few minutes. Their performance against Liverpool would not have flattered a fourth-tier side. Defenders routinely passing the ball to the opposition's attackers rarely ends well.

Is the manager Mikel Arteta any good, or has he just got a side that is a bit rubbish that no-one could shape into a consistently good side? The best performances suggest he is in the process of transforming the team into a fluid dynamic side, the bad performances make you believe that he isn’t, that it will never happen, the playing staff are just not up to it and neither is he.

The weirdness of the Covid season in general will save him his job, inconsistency can be laid off on that, but there is surely only a few months to get this right. If it’s not improved by early winter, it’ll be the old white hanky for the San Sebastián man.

It’ll have to be, unless Arsenal are happy to accept being a mid-table side who sometimes do well in the cups. And maybe they are.

His win ratio is currently 4% worse than Unai Emery and he’s already lost more often and won less, having played four games fewer. It’s not the end of the world, but transformative it isn’t.

The frustrating thing about Arsenal is, every now and then, they look good and that progress is being made, but then come performances like Saturday and Thursday night.

While some fans will be reluctant to see Arteta go, it isn’t entirely impossible that he’s just not suited to managing Arsenal at this stage in his managerial development. That doesn’t make him a bad manager just the wrong manager at the wrong time. They could easily finish this season anywhere from 8th to 13th and frankly, pretty much anyone could manage the club to that position. Even Gunnersaurus could probably make a half-decent fist of it.

The con trick the Premier League is always trying to pull off is that the riches it brings are commensurate with great football. However, Arsenal are doing their best to subvert that notion, which is noble in one way, but is certainly not their aim.

They’ve managed to descend a spiral where they’re having to overpay to get people who are not wanted by the elite clubs to play for them. They’re not alone in this, of course, but it is galling nonetheless for a club that was once one of the elite clubs in the league.

At times on Saturday, especially in the second half, they appeared scared of Liverpool and they were absolutely bricking it after taking the lead over Slavia Prague and that fear just paralysed them, forcing them into making mistakes after mistake.

That must be down to the manager’s ability to prepare the side during the week. If he’s asking them to play a type of football they are unable to play consistently, that’s down to the manager too.

If he can’t get his message across, that is also his problem. If he can’t make them mentally strong enough, again, there’s only one place the blame is going to rest. Basically, there’s only so long and so many terrible results that can be laid at the door of the players until the focus turns to the manager’s inadequacies.

The Arsenal hierarchy have invested a lot in Arteta and have had little return in the areas they want a return.

We are too quick to be intolerant of any manager and it seems that we expect someone to be brilliant from the get-go and not learn on the job. It may be that Arteta just needs a few years to really get his feet under the table and be comfortable in his job as Arsenal’s black roll-neck sweater-wearer-in-chief. Fair enough, but top clubs are not famous for their patience, feeling that bringing managers on is the job of poorer, more lowly clubs.

That being said, the performance of Gabriel on Saturday was so woeful, full of gross unforced errors, that there wasn’t much any manager could do about it except get him off the pitch and he didn’t even do that. Is Arteta ruthless enough, or at all? It’s open to question.

The problem here is less that Arsenal are inconsistent but more that they are so expensively inconsistent. Being ninth is fine if you’re not spending so much. While virtually all Premier League players are ridiculously over-remunerated, Arsenal’s seem one of the worst examples of this indulgence. Even getting rid of Mesut Ozil off the books, still leaves them paying too much to players who don’t deliver enough.

Right now, the Europa League will have to be won in order to rescue this season from the bin but they’ve made that so, so much harder having given Slavia Prague an away goal.

If he can’t do this, Arteta can’t shoulder the blame entirely, the hierarchy of the club must take their share too. But even so, it’s easier to get rid of a manager than it is an owner and the CEO.

Arteta must be glad that there are no crowds right now, because there would already be a restlessness at performances like the last two. How much longer are they prepared to wait for things to improve? Not, I suspect, as long as the board is, and therein lies the heart of a big problem at Arsenal.