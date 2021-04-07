FAI looks to move on from Euro setback as President fights to keep role

It comes as FAI President Gerry McAnaney faces a fight to retain his position after fellow board member Dave Moran was proposed to contest an election at an EGM on May 23.
All 12 of the FAI’s board are up for re-election but under a condition linked to the State bailout, two football directors must step down.
This measure to facilitate an equal split between board members drawn from football and independent routes.
The demise of veteran chief executive John Delaney and his board in 2019 triggered a belated infusion of external directors, a reform contained in the Genesis Report of 2002 but ignored.
Initially, the Governance Review Group (GRG) report, commissioned by state agency Sport Ireland in June 2019, recommended one third of the 12-person board be independent but that was subsequently altered by then Sports Minister Shane Ross.
He demanded an increase to six as part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) attached to the €35m package which saved the FAI from insolvency.
The deadline for implementation is fast approaching.
Under the changes, one member apiece from two-person cohorts representing the amateur and League of Ireland sections must vacate their seats.
Dave Moran is set to relinquish his amateur berth but has tonight been proposed by his affiliate, the Leinster Football Association (LFA) to oust McAnaney and therefore remain at the top table.
Members of the new 141-strong FAI assembly will be balloted at the EGM on May 23 to elect the President on a two-year term.
Cork native McAnaney defeated board member Martin Heraghty 88 to 40 in an election to become the President in January 2019.