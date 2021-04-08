Grace Moloney looking to bring club form to the international stage

By her own admission, Grace Moloney has a penchant for mischief and, even after becoming Ireland’s No 1 at 27, sometimes has to curb her instincts.

Her decision, for example, to mock Ireland’s absence of friendlies in February by posting a picture waving off her Reading teammates on international duty carried a blend of humour and seriousness.

For Ireland to properly fuse as a squad and end their major tournament famine, every opportunity to stage warm-up matches is essential.

Hence seeing a game against Northern Ireland perish at the 11th hour due to Covid-19 travel restrictions was a set-back.

Vera Pauw has finally managed to assemble her squad for two matches, Thursday evening’s test against Denmark at Tallaght Stadium followed by a trip to Belgium on Sunday.

Moloney belatedly gained the status of first-choice goalkeeper against Germany in December and is eager to reflect her strong club form in the Women’s Super League by collecting her fourth cap.

The Slough-born stopper who dared to dream of succeeding Emma Byrne when she declared at 15 through her grandparents from Cavan and Tipperary is right where she wants and is aware of the responsibilities.

“Nobody could get near Emma when she was in the squad,” Moloney said of the goalkeeper who retired in 2017 with 134 caps.

“I suppose back then Emma didn’t have to worry about social media so much. That is in the back of your mind now.

“It’s weird. You have to be careful what you’re doing, saying and posting. I’m just someone who takes the mickey out of myself on social media; sometimes I have to be careful and go ‘this is going a little too far’.

“You have to come out to say and do the right thing, to be seen as the professional that you are.” Advice has been available along her career path, none more important than from her from club boss Kelly Chambers.

“Kelly has been my manager since I was 10 and the way she progressed through Reading through the years has been absolutely brilliant,” she confesses.

“For me personally, being at Reading so long, she’s always looked after me. When I was being like naughty at times in school, she was always there to bail me out. Kelly has had my back and fully supported me in anything really, be it family stuff or football.” Together they have thrived in the WSL.

Saturday’s 5-0 walloping by West Ham was completely out of sync with a season in which they’ve managed to steer clear of the drop zone.

Their goalkeeper’s displays, notably in the recent 2-0 win at Manchester United, have been integral to their cause, evidenced by her collecting numerous team-of-the-week nominations.

“I feel this has been my best season to date,” asserts Moloney. “To be brutally honest, we as a team haven't performed as we should be and that reflects on me having to do more. I can’t focus too much on those awards because I’m never sure until the manager picks the team that I’ll stay in it for the next game.”

That modesty has worked out well on the international front too. Whether she keeps her spot against the deadly Danes or Pauw opts for one of her rivals, Marie Hourihan or Courtney Brosnan, the world’s most expensive player Pernille Harder will be gunning for them.

IRELAND (probable): G Moloney (Reading); Á O’Gorman (Peamount Utd), C O’Riordan (MSV Duisburg), D Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), L Quinn (Fiorentina), K McCabe (Arsenal); D O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), M Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), J Finn (Shelbourne); R Jarrett (Brighton & Hove Albion), K Carusa (HB Koge).