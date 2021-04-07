Arsenal dealt severe Kieran Tierney blow

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney walks off the pitch with an injury during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. 

Wed, 07 Apr, 2021 - 13:26

Arsenal's Europa league prospects have been dealt a severe blow with news that Scottish international Kieran Tierney has suffered knee ligament damage.

The left-back was substituted during Saturday's 3-0 home defeat by Liverpool. 

The club have today confirmed that Tierney sustained ligament damage to his left knee and will be unable to train for four to six weeks. The injury will not require surgery.

That rules Tierney out of tomorrow's Europa League quarter-final meeting with Slavia Prague and the return leg and would appear to give him no chance of playing in a semi-final should Arsenal progress.

It is a massive blow to Mikel Arteta's side, given Arsenal don't have a recognised deputy for Tierney's left-back position since Sead Kolašinac departed on loan to Schalke in January.

Cedric Soares has filled in on the left, though he is naturally right-sided, and Arteta may turn to youngster Bukayo Saka, who began his Arsenal first-team career in the left-back role, but has since been effective in more advanced positions.

