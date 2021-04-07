Football rumours: Chelsea and Tottenham linked with Sergio Aguero deal

West Ham are looking to make their loan deal for Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard permanent, reports the Daily Mail. Lingard, 28, reunited with former manager David Moyes when he signed for the Hammers in January and has scored six times in eight appearances, but other clubs could look to scupper a deal as the midfielder has found form.

Chelsea and Tottenham are the latest clubs to be linked with a move for Sergio Aguero, after the striker said he would be leaving Manchester City. The Daily Telegraph says the Argentine wants to stay in the Premier League and is willing to miss out on Champions League football next term.

Liverpool will look to seal long-term deals with four key players, reports the Times. The Anfield outfit want to tie Virgil Van Dijk, Fabinho and Alisson Becker to new contracts but will prioritise talks with Mohamed Salah.

Manchester United may not land Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona, with boss Ronald Koeman urging the forward to stay at the Nou Camp, writes Metro.

Theo Walcott, out of contract in the summer, has impressed during his loan at Southampton and club bosses will put forward a permanent offer for the 32-year-old, says the Sun.

Social media round-up

Jerome Boateng 'available on FREE transfer in summer as Bayern will not renew deal' https://t.co/0sim1MqM3S — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) April 6, 2021

How #MUFC have the funds for Erling Haaland transfer - but still face stumbling blockhttps://t.co/DNAM3thlR1 pic.twitter.com/voJoyKj8Vs — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) April 6, 2021

Players to watch

Sander Berge: Manchester City are among the clubs interested in taking on the Sheffield United midfielder, reports Voetbal24.

Lucas Torreira: Arsenal have been dealt a blow in keeping the 25-year-old, who is on loan at Atletico Madrid, with his father calling on the Gunners to let him leave the Emirates, says Radio Continental.

Gerard Moreno: Atletico Madrid will need to spend upwards of 100m euros (£85m) to land the striker who is currently at Villarreal, writes Marca.