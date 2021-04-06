Players still believe in Stephen Kenny, insists Keith Andrews

Keith Andrews insists Ireland’s players retain belief in Stephen Kenny despite his poor start as manager.

Defeats to Serbia and Luxembourg in the opening World Cup qualifiers, followed by last Wednesday’s friendly draw against Qatar, extended his winless run to 11 matches. Ireland have sunk to a six-year low of 47 in Fifa’s rankings.

Andrews, who stepped up from the U21s as part of Kenny’s staff 12 months ago, has pleaded for patience.

He also accepted the reliance on younger players is an ongoing issue, admitting the overhaul which culled 29-year-olds Shane Duffy, Robbie Brady and Jeff Hendrick from the starting line-up in Belgrade caused some unease.

“If you’ve got 50, 60 or 80 caps and you see a player fresh from the U21s, or just making their way in their career, your nose is going to be out of joint,” former Ireland midfielder Andrews told Virgin Media.

“Has there been a couple of frowns and people getting down? Yeah, that’s natural and unfortunately that comes with the territory.

“There’s no divine right to get caps. The buy-in and attitude of the players from day dot against Bulgaria last September has been absolutely impeccable.

It’s a collective process, isn’t it? Not just the players but every single member of staff are rowing in the right direction.

“I don’t like losing to Serbia, we shouldn’t have conceded the goals that we did, but in terms of the performance I can sit with it. We played right into Luxembourg’s hands, didn’t exploit their vulnerabilities, and that’s where the whole debate around selection comes.

“It has to be a hybrid in terms of the availability and physical capabilities of the senior players and what they can produce when called upon.”