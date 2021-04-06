Colin Healy: Too early to consider Steven Beattie for more attacking role

Cork City boss Colin Healy will not be panicked into moving Steven Beattie into a more attacking role at this stage of the SSE Airtricity League First Division season as the versatile Dubliner reintegrates back into the side.

Beattie, a double winner with the Leesiders in 2017, made his return to Cork in the 1-0 defeat to Cabinteely at Stradbrook last Friday night, his first appearance in the League of Ireland since 2018.

The 32-year-old spent the past two years at USL League One side Chattanooga Red Wolves, playing in the third tier of professional football in the USA. Beattie was named in the American league's team of the year in 2019, playing in an attacking role at Chattanooga, but he was deployed at right-back for City against Cabinteely, before coming off with 10 minutes to play.

"Beatts has been out a small bit in pre-season with a hamstring injury and with a knee injury so I need to be careful too I don't expect too much from him," said Healy.

"He did well against Cabinteely but the more training and more games he gets, he'll get better. It's probably too early for me to say he'll play higher up the pitch because at the moment he's playing right back and doing okay there."

On Friday night City will face an Athlone Town side at Turner's Cross (7.45pm) who have already created a stir in the nascent 2021 First Division with a 3-1 win over John Caulfield's Galway United last weekend, with new signing Stephen Meaney scoring twice for the Midlanders.

"I don't think a lot of people saw that coming," Healy said. "They're a very good side. It's going to be difficult.

"Against Cabinteely we had a lot of possession in the back, but when we got into the final third it broke down. It's something we have to work on."

Meanwhile, Dylan McGlade believes City's full-time professional training set-up can be a crucial factor in the club's promotion push this season. Despite relegation from the Premier Division in 2020, the Cork club has continued as a full-time professional outfit this season.

City have made a mixed start to the campaign, winning on opening night against Cobh Ramblers before the defeat to Cabo last weekend. But creative midfielder McGlade believes the full-time regime will reap rewards.

"This is our full-time job. We don't have to concentrate on anything else. I think fitness-wise, recovery-wise, and in terms of managing loads on players, that will come into play," said McGlade.

"That adds pressure. We would expect that we are doing well and validating the fact we are full-time. We are working hard in games, we play a high-intensity game, and I think that will come into play over the course of the season."