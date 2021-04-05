Jesse Lingard-inspired West Ham survive scare to climb into Premier League top four

Wolves 2 West Ham United 3

Jesse Lingard ultimately inspired West Ham United into the Champions League places at Molineux — but only after Wolves gave them a fright.

The on-loan Manchester United midfielder scored one and had a hand in goals for Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen as David Moyes’ side ran Wolves ragged in the first half.

But Wolves rallied and after pulling back one before half-time from Leander Dendoncker, gave the Hammers the jitters with a reply from Fabio Silva.

West Ham were quickly on the front foot from the start, Michail Antonio’s superb curling effort from 25 yards tipped on to the post by Rui Patricio.

Lingard gave the Hammers a sixth-minute lead with a tremendous individual effort.

Taking a pass from Vladimir Coufal 10 yards inside his own half, he weaved his way past Dendoncker then across Romain Saiss before burying a left-foot shot.

The goal was Lingard’s sixth in eight games since moving to the London Stadium — and surely his best.

West Ham doubled their lead with another sumptuous goal, this time crafted by Lingard in the 14th minute.

The England international flicked the ball beyond Nelson Semedo and Arthur Masuaku crossed for Pablo Fornals to turn the ball past Patricio.

West Ham lost the hugely influential Antonio to injury in the 36th minute.

But his replacement Bowen was soon giving them more headaches.

Just 154 seconds after his arrival, he made it 3-0.

Again the architect was Lingard, who supplied the killer pass despite the presence of four Wolves players.

From it, Bowen stole a yard on Aït-Nouri before beating Patricio at his near post with a fierce left foot drive.

The home side gave themselves a potential lifeline in the 43rd minute.

Adama Traore whipped in a left-footed cross and Dendoncker headed powerfully past Fabianski.

West Ham were coasting at 3-0 ahead but with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side on the front foot and the Hammers having surrendered an identical lead against Arsenal last time out, alarm bells might have been sounding for Moyes’ side.

West Ham were denied a fourth goal in the 59th minute when Soucek handled before scoring after Patricio saved Bowen’s shot.

WOLVES (4-2-3-1): Patrício 7; Semedo 6, Coady 6, Saïss 6, Aït-Nouri 6; Dendoncker 7, Neves 7; Neto 7, Podence 6 (Silva 46 mins, 6), Traoré 6; Jose 6 (Vitinha 72 mins, 6).

WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Fabianski 6; Coufal 7, Dawson 6, Diop 6, Cresswell 6; Soucek 6, Noble 6; Fornals 7 (Benrahma 78 mins, 6), Lingard 9, Masuaku 7 (Johnson 67 mins, 6); Antonio 7 (Bowen 36 mins, 8).

Referee: Michael Oliver.