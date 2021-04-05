Niamh Farrelly sets sights on Ireland spot after move to Glasgow City

For Niamh Farrelly, the decision to leave double champions Peamount United for Glasgow City was as much about her international ambitions as a thirst to thrive on the club stage.

City are the dominant force of Scottish football, underlined by reaching the Champions League quarter-finals last season, and boss Scott Booth handpicked the stylish centre-back when his side met Peas in this season’s competition.

Farrelly, who turns 22 next week, has fitted seamlessly into the former Aberdeen striker’s starting side, capping her debut against Celtic on Sunday by scoring in a 3-0 victory.

Having stepped up at that level, doing likewise at international level is the next target.

After Farrelly featured once for each of the previous managers Colin Bell and Tom O’Connor, getting game-time under the current boss Vera Pauw is in her sights.

Pauw finally gets some scope to experiment this week with her first friendlies since taking charge in September 2019. Denmark are first up on Thursday at Tallaght Stadium before the Girls in Green travel to Brussels for another test against Belgium on Sunday.

Ireland have been well stocked with centre-backs in recent years but Diane Caldwell will be 33 when the World Cup campaign kicks off in September, a year younger than Niamh Fahey. First-choice Louise Quinn is 30.

However, Farrelly required a higher standard than the domestic league to even contemplate dislodging any of Ireland’s mainstays.

“Looking at the players in the Ireland squad, they are all in a professional environment and were training much more than I was at Peamount,” explained the defender from Lucan in Dublin.

“It was always an ambition of mine to go full-time but I didn’t realise it may come so soon as it did.

“It is frustrating that the opportunity of taking the next professional step isn’t available in Ireland. Some girls want to do it and some don’t.

“Once Glasgow got in touch after the Champions League match, I thought this was the time to go and step it up a bit.

“Especially since my goal is to break into the Ireland team.”

Farrelly will have a busy April following an inactive start to 2021. Covid-19 halted the league within days of her arrival in January, yet she didn’t suffer with boredom or homesickness.

“Moving away at a young age can only be good for you, if I’m being honest,” she asserts.

“I’m meeting new people, playing with players from different countries and you don’t really get that in Ireland. I was in a house with Sharon Wojcik from America and it was great getting to know her, finding out more about the team.

“The lockdown was tough — I was on Facetime a lot of the time to my Mam, going to the shop every day, wondering what washing powder to buy and what to cook — but it’s all part of growing up.

“I let Vera know about my intention to go abroad and, when I brought up that Glasgow were interested, she was happy that it would be good for my development.

“Training five times per week, instead of twice, can only help me.”