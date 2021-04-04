Mason Greenwood completes Manchester United comeback against brave Brighton

Manchester United strengthened their grip on second spot with the win
Manchester United's Mason Greenwood celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game 

Sun, 04 Apr, 2021 - 21:46
Simon Peach

Man United 2 Brighton 1

Mason Greenwood completed a hard-fought comeback win against Brighton as Manchester United strengthened their grip on second spot.

While Manchester City are all but certain to lift the Premier League title, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are looking to underline their progress by finishing as runners-up and going all the way in the Europa League.

Brighton made life difficult on Sunday and United academy graduate Danny Welbeck put the visitors on course for their first ever victory at Old Trafford, only for Marcus Rashford and Greenwood to seal a 2-1 triumph.

This match was far less dramatic than the Red Devils' 3-2 win in September's reverse fixture but Graham Potter's men made the hosts sweat.

Dean Henderson was chosen ahead of David De Gea for Sunday's match and did well to repel a point-blank header from Welbeck, only for the former United striker to direct home the rebound in the 13th minute.

Brighton bossed the pedestrian home side for the rest of the first half, with Rashford smartly levelling from Bruno Fernandes' lay-off.

Albion's penalty appeals against Harry Maguire fell on deaf ears before Greenwood's diving header wrapped up a comeback win in the 83rd minute.

Man Utd: Henderson, Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Pogba (McTominay 84), Fred, Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford (James 72), Cavani (van de Beek 82). 

Brighton: Sanchez, White, Dunk, Veltman, Gross, Lallana (Zeqiri 88), Bissouma, Moder (Jahanbakhsh 87), Trossard (MacAllister 63), Maupay, Welbeck.

Referee: Mike Dean.

Anthony Martial file photo

Anthony Martial could miss rest of the season with knee injury

