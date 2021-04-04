David Luiz undergoes surgery on knee injury

Arsenal have reported that Brazilian defender David Luiz has undergone "a small procedure" on his right knee on Sunday morning.
Luiz missed Saturday's 3-0 home defeat by Liverpool, having injured his knee in training last week.
There were fears he would miss the remainder of Arsenal's campaign but the club now expect him to return to action in the coming weeks.
A statement said: "The procedure has been a success and David is now back at home rehabilitating. He will be able to return to daily support and recovery with our medical team at the training centre in the coming days.
"David is expected to be back to full fitness and available for selection in the upcoming weeks."