David Luiz undergoes surgery on knee injury

David Luiz undergoes surgery on knee injury

  Arsenal's David Luiz

Sun, 04 Apr, 2021 - 13:27

Arsenal have reported that Brazilian defender David Luiz has undergone "a small procedure" on his right knee on Sunday morning.

Luiz missed Saturday's 3-0 home defeat by Liverpool, having injured his knee in training last week. 

There were fears he would miss the remainder of Arsenal's campaign but the club now expect him to return to action in the coming weeks.

A statement said: "The procedure has been a success and David is now back at home rehabilitating. He will be able to return to daily support and recovery with our medical team at the training centre in the coming days.

"David is expected to be back to full fitness and available for selection in the upcoming weeks."

More in this section

Arsenal v Liverpool - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool made ‘very important statement’ with win at Arsenal
Arsenal v Liverpool - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Diogo Jota shoots Liverpool past miserable Arsenal and back into Champions League contention
Cobh Ramblers v UCD - SSE Airtricity League First Division Liam Kerrigan fires UCD to four-goal victory over Cobh Ramblers
#arsenal#premier league

Vera Pauw not afraid to lose and learn in upcoming friendlies

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up