Liam Kerrigan fires UCD to four-goal victory over Cobh Ramblers

Cobh Ramblers 0 UCD 4

A ruthless display saw UCD deservedly come away with the three points from this clash against Cobh Ramblers in the Airtricity League First Division on Saturday night.

This was a very convincing display from the Students, who full value for their four-goal victory.

Just shy of the half-hour mark, UCD went into the lead. Liam Kerrigan broke away quickly and finished with a low strike to the bottom corner beyond Sean Barron from a tight angle.

The visitors were to extend their advantage in the 41st minute of play. Following a great ball into the box from Eoin Farrell, Kerrigan got in ahead of his marker and head the ball home.

UCD could have had a third goal on the stroke of half-time as Whelan blasted an effort off the crossbar but the visitors went at the break well worth their two-goal lead.

The away side were to strike for goal number three after the break, as Jack Keaney found the target with a brilliant free-kick effort from 25 yards out.

As much as Ramblers tried to find a route back into the contest, UCD were to comfortably deal with any threat from the home side.

The Students capped off a fine night at the office when Colm Whelan finished well in the box after a mazy run in the box.

Darren Murphy had a late Cobh attempt but they were more than second-best on this night.

Next up for Ramblers is a trip to face Treaty United in a Munster derby, while UCD face a home contest against Bray Wanderers.

COBH RAMBLERS: Barron; Phillips, Kavanagh, Lyons, Walsh; Murphy, O’Leary (O’Reilly, 77); Turner, Drinan (Cooper, 61), Devitt; Griffin (Hegarty, 61).

UCD: Healy: Farrell (Akinsete,80), Weir (Behan, 85), Boore, Keaney, Todd, Brennan, Dignam (Keane, 67), Doyle (Higgins, 85), Whelan, Kerrigan.

Referee: Robert Dowling.