Coughlan delivers again as St Patrick’s Athletic edge out Bohemians  

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Bohemians 0

St Patrick’s Athletic 1

Ronan Coughlan scored for the second week running to win this Dublin derby at Dalymount Park, St Patrick’s first victory over Bohemians in 10 games stretching back over three years.

Unbeaten in their opening three games, the result moves Stephen O’Donnell’s side joint top of the Premier Division table as Bohemians' poor start to the season sees them still looking for a first win.

With two changes from the side that squandered a 2-0 lead to Longford Town last week, the home side shaded the early exchanges with Ross Tierney and the lively Liam Burt having half chances.

But Bohemians' early promise was almost undone on 23 minutes when a mistake by defender Rob Cornwall gifted a chance to Robbie Benson who, off balance, shot just wide in a real let-off for the home side.

That roused St Pat’s into enjoying their best period of the first half, if scarcely seriously threatening the home goal.

Lee Desmond might have made more of a free header from a Benson corner four minutes before the break only to power his effort well over James Talbot’s crossbar.

Teenage winger Darragh Burns, on his full debut, then went on a run across the edge of the Bohemians area, working a couple of one-twos, before seeing his drive well blocked by the home defence.

The sides swapped half chances early in the second half before the arrival of the goal the game so desperately cried out for on 62 minutes.

Unsurprisingly, it stemmed from a set-piece, but it was all about the pace and flight on Benson’s corner to the back post.

It was met by Coughlan whose meaty header Talbot could only help into the roof of his net.

BOHEMIANS: Talbot; Lyons, Cornwall, Finnerty, Breslin; Buckley (Oluwa, 82), Coote; Tierney, Devoy (Ward, 68), Burt; G. Kelly.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Jaros; Bone, Desmond, Bermingham; Mountney, Forrester, Lennon, Benson, Burns (Barrett, 72); Smith (McClelland, 87), Coughlan (King, 78).

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).