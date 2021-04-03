Saoirse Noonan scores twice on Cork City return as Shelbourne spoil Turner’s Cross party

Cork City 0 Shelbourne 3

A historic day for Cork City Women but it was visitors Shelbourne who made themselves right at home at Turner’s Cross, with Saoirse Noonan scoring twice on her reunion with old friends in front of watching Ireland manager Vera Pauw.

Cork women have occasionally played before at the home of Leeside football. But it was a sofa bed pulled out or an air mattress thrown down.

This Women’s National League clash marked the putting down of roots. And the beautiful spring afternoon provided a suitable sense of renewal on a symbolic day that marks parity of esteem for City’s men’s and women’s teams.

Unfortunately for Ronan McCarthy’s side, Shels immediately put their feet up as if they owned the place.

Cork goalkeeper Abby McCarthy took too long over a pass back after just three minutes and Emily Whelan pounced to dispossess her, walking in the opener.

Noel King’s visitors could have had a second moments later when Jess Gargan finished Jessie Stapleton’s header from an offside position when it was going in anyway.

Shels didn’t have long to wait, Noonan slotting neatly at the back post from Alex Kavanagh’s cross after 12 minutes. The celebration was suitably muted.

Noonan left City for Shels at the start of this campaign, also parking her Cork ladies football career with a view to improving her prospects of a full Ireland cap.

She’ll be disappointed to learn the watching Ireland manager took her seat in the Donie Forde Stand just moments later.

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw with goalkeeping coach Jan Willem van Ede at Turner's Cross. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Noonan might have had a first-half hat-trick, forcing one brilliant plunging save from McCarthy, who had a fine game despite her early gaffe.

And there was plenty for Pauw to chew on. All of Shels’ attackers feature in her extended squad for friendlies against Denmark and Belgium this week.

Whelan was a constant threat while Jess Ziu provided the moment of the first half, collecting and lifting over Shaunagh McCarthy in one delicious movement.

With Stapleton and Slattery immovable at the back, and Kavanagh and Rachel Graham in charge of the middle, Cork’s young side struggled to create any openings. Christina Dring barged through for the only serious City attack of the first half but was easily denied by Amanda Budden.

Shels mixed slick one-touch passing with clever balls to allow Whelan use her pace and City were battling to stay afloat in the game.

They improved after the break, with Becky Cassin and Eabha O’Mahony gaining a foothold in the middle.

But it was Shels who always looked more likely to add to the scoring, McCarthy smartly defying Whelan again, Ziu twice going close, and Noonan firing over and then wide.

King’s side seemed happy to hold what they had as the half wore on, keeping the ball effortlessly for long spells — they look certain title challengers this season.

And the scoreboard had a more realistic look when Noonan prodded in her second from close range two minutes from time.

Her old friends will have more enjoyable afternoons in their new home.

CORK CITY: A McCarthy, N O’Brien, C McNamara, L Walsh, S McCarthy (K O’Donovan 90), E O’Mahony, B Cassin, E Mangan (L Shine 68), S McKevitt (N Seward 78), C Dring (L Singleton 90), L Egbuloniu (L Murphy 90).

SHELBOURNE: A Budden, J Gargan, J Stapleton, P Slattery, J Finn (R Baynes 89), A Kavanagh (M Dodd 83), R Graham, C Grant (L Doyle 89), J Ziu, S Noonan, E Whelan.

Referee: C Purcell