Jose Mourinho knows Tottenham need favours in race for Champions League place

Jose Mourinho knows Tottenham need favours in race for Champions League place

Jose Mourinho is hoping for twists and turns in the race for Champions League qualification (Nick Potts/PA)

Sat, 03 Apr, 2021 - 08:00
Jonathan Veal

Jose Mourinho accepts Tottenham need other sides to slip up if they are to finish in the top four of the Premier League.

Spurs, sitting in sixth, are only three points off fourth-placed Chelsea going into the final nine games and they can make a big statement of their intentions by winning at Newcastle on Sunday.

They are not only battling Chelsea for that last spot, though, as West Ham, Liverpool and Everton are also in the mix and with Spurs being so inconsistent since Christmas, Mourinho knows other teams’ results will have a bearing.

“I’m confident that we can win on Sunday. Then on Monday if you ask me I will be confident that we can win against Manchester United next week,” Mourinho said.

“I can repeat to you after every match the ambition and the confidence to win the next match.

“To reach a Champions League position I don’t think we depend on ourselves. We depend also on results from other teams. I’m not going to say we are going to do it or not going to do it. We are going one game at a time and the last season was a very good example.

“We were quite a distance, we had a big distance to the top six positions and in the end, in the last minute of the last match we confirmed that position and we have to go in that direction.”

Mourinho, who could still bring silverware to Spurs this season in the form of the Carabao Cup, looked like mounting a title challenge before Christmas as Spurs topped the table in mid-December.

A slide since then means they could easily miss out on European football, though the Portuguese was not prepared to discuss that prospect.

“I don’t want to speak about that possibility,” he added.

“I am not going to be pessimistic or try to anticipate scenarios or evaluate our season before the season ends.”

More in this section

Liverpool v Fulham - Premier League - Anfield Jurgen Klopp baffled by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s omission from England squad
Longford Town v Sligo Rovers - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Garry Buckley's first goal sends Sligo Rovers top of Premier Division
Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Danny Mandroiu makes his mark against Dundalk as Shamrock Rovers extend unbeaten league run to 25
tottenhamplace: uk
FAI headquarters

SIPTU disappointment over FAI's lack of engagement

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up