Shamrock Rovers’ Roberto Lopes to miss Dundalk clash after returning from international duty

Shamrock Rovers’ Roberto Lopes is out of tomorrow night’s big Premier Division clash with chief rivals Dundalk at Tallaght Stadium due to new mandatory quarantine measures brought in by the government last week.

Central defender Lopes was away on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Cape Verde, his father's birthplace.

The Atlantic island nation beat Cameroon 3-1 at their Estádio Nacional last Friday with Lopes playing the full 90 minutes.

Earlier in the day the Irish government had introduced further anti-Covid legislation ruling that arrivals from Category Two countries - which includes Cape Verde - must quarantine in a designated hotel for 12 days.

Lopes was also due to travel to the east coast of Africa for last Tuesday’s game with Mozambique, which Cape Verde won 1-0 to qualify for next January’s finals tournament in Cameroon.

However, due to the introduction of the legislation, Rovers requested Lopes come home early to lessen his quarantine impact on a heavy programme of domestic games this month.

“It’s complicated,” explained Rovers’ manager Stephen Bradley.

“Thankfully, his manager and the Cape Verde FA were really understanding of our position and the deal was just to play the Cameroon game and fly straight out.

“He’s been in quarantine and he’s had a few tests, all negative.

“We had to get him back early with the schedule in mind, April is busy. If we’d left him there it would probably have been mid-April before we got him back.

“We knew quite quickly there was an issue, but he was already on the way and we tried to sort it straight away.

“But you have to respect the player as well, it’s an international. For me that’s not right, you can’t deny a player that sort of opportunity.

“When we spoke to Pico, he was willing to do whatever we needed him to do, but I felt it was important he went and played the game.

“It was his first start, against Cameroon, they win it and they have a massive chance of qualifying.

“We had a good conversation between us all and we all felt it was the right thing for him to play the game, although he was going to miss this week for us.

“He played very well, they played very well. They won the game and qualified. I’m delighted for him, it’s fantastic,” added Bradley who says it’s been tough on fitness fanatic Lopes to be holed up in a hotel.

“It’s difficult, he’s a very professional, fit fella and he hasn’t been able to stay on top of that.

"Even if he got out today or tomorrow morning, you couldn’t play him because he’s basically been sat in a hotel for a week which is not ideal but there’s nothing we can do.”