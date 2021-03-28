Six of the worst: Republic of Ireland's darkest days in qualifiers

Ireland 1 Denmark 5 (World Cup qualification play-off, 2nd leg, Dublin, November 2017)

Shane Duffy’s early goal had the Aviva Stadium rocking after a scoreless first leg in Copenhagen. But Martin O’Neill’s midfield diamond had a strange look, with captain David Meyler playing in front of Harry Arter, and Denmark struck back with two goals in three minutes to lead 2-1.

O’Neill’s half-time decision to replace both Meyler and Arter exposed Ireland’s defence. Denmark took full advantage during a calamitous second period for the home team, and Christian Eriksen helped himself to a hat-trick.

Ireland 1 Germany 6 (World Cup qualifier, Dublin, October 2012)

Giovanni Trapattoni’s injury-hit team (no Dunne, St. Ledger, Whelan, McClean, Doyle and Robbie Keane) slumped to a record home defeat against the future world champions. A 4-1-4-1 formation saw Keith Fahey surprisingly tasked with shadowing Mezut Ozil, who ran riot.

Republic of Ireland's John O'Shea (right) and Darren O'Dea react after conceding a fourth goal during the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifying match at the Aviva Stadium. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Leading 2-0 at the break thanks to a Marcus Reus double, Germany trebled their advantage before substitute Andy Keogh’s injury-time goal. Trap survived another year, before successive defeats against Sweden and Austria in Group C ended his tenure.

Cyprus 5 Ireland 2 (European Championship qualifier, Nicosia, October 2006)

Prior to Stephen Kenny, Steve Staunton was the last Ireland boss to preside over two successive defeats at the start of a qualifying campaign. The nightmare in Nicosia flowed from a gung-ho 4-4-2 selection that featured no defensive midfielder.

Republic of Ireland manager Steve Staunton during a press conference after the loss to Cyprus. Picture: David Maher

Although Stephen Ireland scored first, Cyprus found the back of Paddy Kenny’s net five times, with Richard Dunne – later sent off – equalizing briefly for 2-2 at half-time. Twelve months later, after Cyprus drew 1-1 at Croke Park, Staunton was sacked.

FYR Macedonia 1 Ireland 1 (European Championship qualifier, Skopje, October 1999)

Arguably the most agonizing near-miss in Ireland’s history. Leading 1-0 in the last minute of stoppage time, Mick McCarthy’s team were 10 seconds away from automatic qualification for the finals of Euro 2000.

Then Alan Kelly saved brilliantly at the expense of a corner kick, from which defender Goran Stavrevski’s header wiped out the advantage established by Niall Quinn in the 19th minute.

The late drama enabled Yugoslavia to win Group 8 by one point from Ireland, who lost a play-off against Turkey on the away goals rule.

Liechtenstein 0 Ireland 0 (European Championship qualifier, Eschen, June 1995)

Liechtenstein (population 30,269) had leaked 28 goals while losing their first six outings in international competition. Then, to the immense frustration of Jack Charlton, Group 6 leaders Ireland fired 40 blanks against a team of teachers, bankers, builders and wine-growers.

Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton looks on during the final moments of the game while Niall Quinn holds his head in his hands. Picture: Ray McManus

An early miss by Niall Quinn set the tone for an afternoon of acute embarrassment. Ireland lost three of their next four qualifiers to surrender top place to Portugal. The Netherlands ended Irish dreams of Euro 96 in a play-off at Anfield.

Austria 6 Ireland 0 (European Championship qualifier, Linz, October 1971)

Manager Liam Tuohy faced an impossible task for his first match in charge. Chelsea defender Paddy Mulligan was the only England-based player released by his club, resulting in first caps for seven League of Ireland performers (Paddy Roche, Mick Gannon, Tommy McConville, John Herrick and Mick Kearin from the start, Damien Richardson and Mick Martin off the bench).

Austria scored three times in either half to inflict the joint-heaviest defeat in Ireland’s history. A 20th consecutive winless match pushed Tuohy’s team to the bottom of Group 6, where they finished with a solitary point.