Katie McCabe stars as Arsenal claim north London bragging rights

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe claimed a goal and an assist as Arsenal women kept their Champions League hopes alive with a 3-0 win at rivals Tottenham, in a north London derby played at Tottenham Stadium.

Caitlin Foord, Vivianne Miedema and McCabe were on target for the Gunners.

The visitors could have been ahead early on after Jordan Nobbs' two long-range efforts forced Rebecca Spencer into making good saves.

The Gunners made the breakthrough after 25 minutes when Foord combined with Noelle Maritz on the right-hand side before slotting the ball into the bottom corner.

Arsenal doubled their advantage in the 34th minute after a Miedema wonder-strike, with the Holland international volleying home a McCabe corner.

Arsenal completed the scoring in the 60th minute after McCabe pounced on a defensive error before calmly rolling the ball into the back of the net.

The win keeps Arsenal on the heels of Manchester United for the final WSL Champions League spot — they trail United by three points but have a game in hand and superior goal difference.

Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro says the Gunners are focusing on themselves as they look to secure a spot in the top three.

"We were playing great football in September, October and November but we're definitely finding good rhythm now," Montemurro said.

"We can't rely on other results and the possibilities of other teams, we just have to worry about what we're doing.

"We just have to follow our week by week processes and hopefully things will fall into place for us."