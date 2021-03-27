Davis double for Longford stuns Bohs late on

Premier Division: Bohemians 2 Longford Town 2

A superb double from second-half substitute Conor Davis helped Longford Town to maintain their unbeaten start to this year’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at Dalymount Park this afternoon.

Trailing 2-0 at the break to hosts Bohemians - courtesy of quick-fire finishes from Georgie Kelly and Ross Tierney - Daire Doyle’s midlanders fired back to claim a share of the spoils during a frantic final-quarter in north Dublin.

Following last week’s victory over Derry City, the newly-promoted Longford were in a confident mood ahead of their trip to the capital. However, Bohs were eager to make amends for an opening day reversal to Finn Harps and broke the deadlock o 20 minutes.

Via a Liam Burt cut-back on the right flank, Kelly turned smartly inside the box and comfortably fired beyond the reach of Lee Steacy for his first goal in the Bohs colours.

Former Gypsies netminder Steacy was forced to pick the ball out of his net just six minutes after this breakthrough, when Tierney lashed home from the edge of the area.

Keith Long’s men appeared on course for a convincing triumph, until a resolute Longford cut their deficit in half with just 14 minutes remaining on the clock.

Davis displayed superb footwork to make space for himself in the Bohs box and he produced a smooth finish to the net off his right-foot. The visitors were suddenly right back in contention and Davis completed their comeback 10 minutes later by flicking past James Talbot from an acute angle on the left-hand side.

BOHEMIANS: Talbot; Feely, Cornwall, Finnerty, Breslin; Buckley, Coote (Hery 64); Burt (Devoy 77), Tierney, Ward (Oluwa 77); G Kelly.

LONGFORD TOWN: Steacy; Chambers (McNally 77), O’Driscoll, Gorman, Kirk; Bolger (Dobbs 77), Zambra, Dervin; Grimes, Verdon (Warfield 60), Byrne (Davis 70).

Referee: B Connolly (Dublin).