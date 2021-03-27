Davis double for Longford stuns Bohs late on

Share of spoils maintains Longford's fine start
Davis double for Longford stuns Bohs late on

Conor Davis of Longford Town celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Bohemians and Longford Town at Dalymount Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Sat, 27 Mar, 2021 - 18:14
Daire Walsh, Dalymount Park

Premier Division:  Bohemians 2 Longford Town 2 

A superb double from second-half substitute Conor Davis helped Longford Town to maintain their unbeaten start to this year’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at Dalymount Park this afternoon.

Trailing 2-0 at the break to hosts Bohemians - courtesy of quick-fire finishes from Georgie Kelly and Ross Tierney - Daire Doyle’s midlanders fired back to claim a share of the spoils during a frantic final-quarter in north Dublin.

Following last week’s victory over Derry City, the newly-promoted Longford were in a confident mood ahead of their trip to the capital. However, Bohs were eager to make amends for an opening day reversal to Finn Harps and broke the deadlock o 20 minutes.

Via a Liam Burt cut-back on the right flank, Kelly turned smartly inside the box and comfortably fired beyond the reach of Lee Steacy for his first goal in the Bohs colours. 

Former Gypsies netminder Steacy was forced to pick the ball out of his net just six minutes after this breakthrough, when Tierney lashed home from the edge of the area.

Keith Long’s men appeared on course for a convincing triumph, until a resolute Longford cut their deficit in half with just 14 minutes remaining on the clock.

Davis displayed superb footwork to make space for himself in the Bohs box and he produced a smooth finish to the net off his right-foot. The visitors were suddenly right back in contention and Davis completed their comeback 10 minutes later by flicking past James Talbot from an acute angle on the left-hand side.

BOHEMIANS: Talbot; Feely, Cornwall, Finnerty, Breslin; Buckley, Coote (Hery 64); Burt (Devoy 77), Tierney, Ward (Oluwa 77); G Kelly.

LONGFORD TOWN: Steacy; Chambers (McNally 77), O’Driscoll, Gorman, Kirk; Bolger (Dobbs 77), Zambra, Dervin; Grimes, Verdon (Warfield 60), Byrne (Davis 70).

Referee: B Connolly (Dublin).

More in this section

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - FA Women's Super League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Katie McCabe stars as Arsenal claim north London bragging rights
Billy King celebrates scoring the winning goal with his teammates 27/3/2021 King strikes late to give St Pat's first win
Republic of Ireland Training Session Bazunu and Knight start for Ireland
#league of ireland
Bohemians v Cork City - FAI Women's Senior Cup Quarter-Final

Watch: Brilliant Cassin strike rescues point for Cork City women

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up