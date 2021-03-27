Bazunu and Knight start for Ireland

Gavin Bazunu starting against Luxembourg, with Jason Knight and James Collins also brought in
 Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu during a Republic of Ireland training session at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Sat, 27 Mar, 2021 - 17:26
David Sneyd

Stephen Kenny has put his faith in 19-year-old goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu for tonight’s must-win World Cup qualifier with Luxembourg.

The Republic of Ireland manager has made the decision to drop Mark Travers following his full competitive debut in the 3-2 defeat to Serbia on Wednesday.

And the Ireland boss has further freshened up his starting XI by drafting in Jason Knight in midfield.

The 20-year-old Derby County starlet has impressed in camp and he is one of three changes by Kenny, with James Collins coming in up front to replace the injured Aaron Connolly.

