Bazunu and Knight start for Ireland

Stephen Kenny has put his faith in 19-year-old goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu for tonight’s must-win World Cup qualifier with Luxembourg.

The Republic of Ireland manager has made the decision to drop Mark Travers following his full competitive debut in the 3-2 defeat to Serbia on Wednesday.

And the Ireland boss has further freshened up his starting XI by drafting in Jason Knight in midfield.

The 20-year-old Derby County starlet has impressed in camp and he is one of three changes by Kenny, with James Collins coming in up front to replace the injured Aaron Connolly.