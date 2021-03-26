Cian Bargary hits the winner as Cork City open season with scrappy win

Cork City 2 (Coleman 37; Bargary 75) Cobh Ramblers 1 (Griffin 65)

Cork City did it against the run of play in the second half but an opening-day derby win over Cobh Ramblers gave manager Colin Healy a welcome first three points as manager.

That Cian Bargary’s scrappy 75th-minute winner marked City’s first victory in 12 competitive games will extend the feelgood factor reported from their pre-season, although Healy, watching on from the new dugouts in the Derrynane Road stand, may have plenty to say about this performance in the privacy of the dressing room.

Cian Coleman had put City ahead from a fine corner-kick routine in the 37th minute during a more dominant first-half showing before a Cobh revival saw debutant Ciaran Griffin equalise in a game that saw Dylan McGlade and Conor Drinan smack the underside of the crossbar.

With the returning Steven Beattie ruled out due to a hamstring injury, City lined out with three new signings in impressive English imports George Heaven, who was named man of the match, and Jack Baxter, and Gordon Walker, signed from UCC.

Cork City players celebrate after Cian Coleman, far right, scores his side's first goal of the season. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

In a sizzling start, Ramblers unsettled City early with their high press, pinning the hosts deep in their own territory and forcing a pair of chances inside two minutes. Mark McNulty saved from debutant Ciaran Griffin after a Walker error and Conor Drinan ballooned over after McNulty failed to claim a free-kick.

A minute later, though, the chance of the first quarter fell to McGlade who blasted onto the underside of the crossbar when he should have scored.

The game settled with Bargary testing Cobh keeper Sean Barron and left-back Daryl Walsh twice worrying McNulty with a dangerous cross and a shot from distance.

A flare was thrown into the stadium from behind the Donie Forde Stand midway through the first half although it took 10 more minutes for Coleman to truly light up the Cross with the first goal after Baxter forced a corner. McGlade’s low delivery found Bargary in space, and Coleman applied the close-range finish.

A flare is thrown from outside the ground at the SSE Airtricity First Division game between Cork City and Cobh Ramblers at Turners Cross. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

McGlade, who has starred in this division for Shelbourne and Bray, grew more prominent with a mazy run and blocked shot as City finished the half the stronger, with John Kavanagh denying Coleman a second when he cleared his header off the line.

Cobh started the second half as they did the first, taking the ball off City in their own half although McGlade forced the first save from a narrow angle.

John Kavanagh almost had Cobh level with a speculative free-kick but McNulty, sneaking off his line, was able to recover with a diving save to instead concede Cobh’s first corner.

That came to nothing and just as Cobh appeared out of ideas, a long punt forward from Drinan was gathered by Griffin who lashed an instinctive shot under McNulty for a dream debut goal.

The City response was far from immediate. Walsh volleyed away from target from another Cobh corner, Ian Turner forced McNulty into a routine save, and Griffin was called back for offside when through.

But City struck against the run of play after Alec Byrne turned Cobh over and sent McGlade into space. His cross looked unlikely to cause trouble but Beineón O’Brien-Whitmarsh made a nuisance of himself and Barron spilled for Bargary to tap in.

Mark McNulty of Cork City celebrates during the 2-1 win. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Cobh kept coming and were almost level when Drinan picked up on Baxter’s misplaced pass and sent a deflected shot off the crossbar before bouncing down onto the line and away. Then, Charlie Lyons’ spectacular overhead kick went whistling over the bar.

City never looked certain to see out the result with McNulty fouled when under pressure before twice punching dangerous crosses to safety.

As it is, a win, regardless of the means, gets the Cork City rebuild up and running with Cabinteely next up.

CORK CITY (4-3-3): McNulty; Walker, Coleman, Heaven, Hurley; Baxter, Morrissey, Galvin (Byrne 58); McGlade, Murphy (O'Brien-Whitmarsh 72), Bargary.

Subs (not used): Harrington, Kargbo, Holland, Crowley, Wynne, Walsh, Häkkinen.

COBH RAMBLERS (4-1-4-1): Barron; Phillips, Kavanagh, Lyons, Walsh; D Murphy; Turner (O’Reilly 80), Devitt (Cooper 80), O'Leary, Drinan; Griffin.

Subs (not used): Cooper, Hegarty, Coleman, S O'Leary, C Murphy, Coughlan, Williams, Chambers, O'Reilly.

Referee: A Patchell.