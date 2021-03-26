European friendlies lined up for summer for Stephen Kenny and Ireland

Ireland are set to face Hungary and either Malta or Andorra in summer friendlies.

Stephen Kenny’s side won’t play another World Cup qualifier for another six months after Saturday's visit of Luxembourg, leaving a major gap in the schedule to fill.

The FAI cannot host games at Aviva Stadium as the stadium is due to be handed over to Uefa for the four European Championship finals games but they have been working on arranging friendlies abroad.

Any prospect of a trip to the USA has been scuppered by Covid-19 but opportunities around Europe have surfaced.

It’s understood both of Ireland’s games will be held in a neutral country, either Spain or France.

Advanced talks have been held with a number of nations, with Hungary the favourites as one of the opponents. Scotland, who like Hungary, have qualified for the Euros are another possibility, as are Bulgaria. The second game of the June gathering will be against a lesser quality in Malta or Andorra.

Meanwhile, the FAI intends ratifying the appointment of legal guru Jim Moran as the head of its new electoral committee at Sunday’s emergency general meeting.

Moran — brother of former Ireland defender Kevin — will lead the panel that will approve delegates to sit on the new assembly and committees.

The new assembly will replace the traditional senior council, which was tasked with holding the FAI board to account.

Under new governance rules introduced following the FAI’s much-publicised crisis last year, all delegates must pass an “integrity test” before being allowed to sit on any committee or board.

Moran is a former managing partner at Byrne Wallace solicitors, specialising in commercial, residential, and planning law.

He will be joined on the assessment group by Helen Kilroy and Orla O’Connor. Should prospective delegates have their applications rejected, they can launch an appeal to another group, chaired by district court judge Olann Kelleher.

Tomorrow’s EGM will also rubberstamp the change in the 12-person board composition to facilitate an equal split of football and independent director.

Two of the current football directors must step down by the summer.

FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill will also address the meeting. Having started his role in November. It is understood the Englishman will end his remote working arrangements and move to Dublin in mid-April.

On the pitch, Ireland’s U21s came from behind to beat Wales 2-1 in a friendly in Wrexham.

Trailing at the break in Wrexham to Joe Adams’ 12th-minute strike, Celtic striker Jonathan Afolabi equalised on 76 minutes before Liverpool teen Morgan Boyes gifted Ireland the winner two minutes later with an own-goal.