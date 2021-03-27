Dara O’Shea bruised but unbowed after mixing with Aleksandar Mitrovic

Aleksandar Mitrovic didn’t just leave his imprint on the scoreboard.

Two days after the World Cup qualifying opener between Serbia and the Republic of Ireland and Dara O’Shea was still sporting a dirty, red welt a few inches above his right eye.

Compliments of the Fulham striker, it seems. A kick in the head.

O’Shea shared this morsel of information with the matter-of-fact manner of a bored bank clerk. Just a part of the job for a centre-back, he reasoned, and there’s no doubt but that Mitrovic’s two goals were much more hurtful to Ireland on the night.

Tough to take, then, but this level wasn’t anything new to him. O’Shea has already contended with some of the best attacking players on the planet in the course of 22 Premier League appearances for West Bromwich Albion this season.

He has faced the Holy Trinty of Salah, Mané, and Firmino when drawing with Liverpool, gone up against Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy, and shared space with the likes of Harry Kane, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Gabriel Jesus.

Still, you forget how rapidly the international thing has happened for him.

He only made his senior debut in a 1-0 defeat to Finland in Helsinki back in October when John Egan was ruled a close Covid contact and Kevin Long went down with an injury.

It’s not been a smooth ride as a collective. If Mitrovic left him with a sore head on his most recent appearance then it was entirely in keeping with a run of results and experiences that started with a loss to the Finns and which he described at the time as a kick in the teeth.

Egan may have been absent again in Belgrade but it was nonetheless a significant moment for O’Shea when he was selected at the heart of a back three ahead of Shane Duffy who, for all his difficulties with Celtic, has never let his country down.

That’s a lot of responsibility for a man five months into a green jersey.

“Yeah, it has happened very quickly,” he agrees. “Obviously, for me to play it’s a great feeling. But I don’t just want to play, I want to win. I want to dominate. I need to take everything I can and utilise this experience going forward.

“We have some great players here, some players who have so many caps for their country, who have captained their country. I want to do that instead, so I’ve got to take bits, use that going forward.”

Duffy played a helping hand in that this week by offering tactical tips and other fragments of advice to the 22-year before the Serbian game and O’Shea isn’t adverse to looking in the mirror when it comes to lessons that need learning.

“It’s sink or swim,” he says. “You have to take your opportunity.”

He’s done that, by and large, even if he was punished for being a half-yard off Dusan Vlahovic when the Serbian striker ran on to Dusan Tadic’s flicked header and then guided an equaliser past Mark Travers.

He wasn’t the only one to learn the hard way. It was Mitrovic who caught Travers in no-man’s land for the Serbs’ second, but this was a painfully young Irish XI and the speed with which so many have been fast-tracked didn’t escape them before kick-off.

“Yeah it was amazing. We were speaking before the game, looking back to when we were playing for the 17s and 19s, and in England, and (wondering) would we have seen ourselves here back then.”