Aaron Connolly out of Luxembourg tie

Republic of Ireland striker Aaron Connolly has been ruled out of tomorrow's World Cup qualifier with Luxembourg at the Aviva Stadium.
The Brighton frontman limped out of Ireland's 3-2 defeat by Serbia on Wednesday just after the hour mark.
He had gone into the game an injury doubt having not played for his club in several weeks and with Ireland manager Stephen Kenny accepting he was "undercooked".
With Connolly yet to score for the Republic, the Luxembourg clash may have offered an opportunity to open his account.
But the FAI today confirmed Connolly has been ruled out of tomorrow's game as well as next Tuesday's friendly with Qatar in Hungary.
The Galway man has returned to Brighton for treatment.