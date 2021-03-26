Aaron Connolly out of Luxembourg tie

The Brighton frontman limped out of Ireland's 3-2 defeat by Serbia on Wednesday
Aaron Connolly out of Luxembourg tie

 Aaron Connolly of Republic of Ireland awaits medical attention during the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying group A match between Serbia and Republic of Ireland at Stadion Rajko Mitic in Belgrade, Serbia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Fri, 26 Mar, 2021 - 14:23

Republic of Ireland striker Aaron Connolly has been ruled out of tomorrow's World Cup qualifier with Luxembourg at the Aviva Stadium.

The Brighton frontman limped out of Ireland's 3-2 defeat by Serbia on Wednesday just after the hour mark.

He had gone into the game an injury doubt having not played for his club in several weeks and with Ireland manager Stephen Kenny accepting he was "undercooked".

With Connolly yet to score for the Republic, the Luxembourg clash may have offered an opportunity to open his account.

But the FAI today confirmed Connolly has been ruled out of tomorrow's game as well as next Tuesday's friendly with Qatar in Hungary.

The Galway man has returned to Brighton for treatment.

 

