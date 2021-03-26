Josh Cullen conscious of need to build on, and better, Belgrade effort

It’s been quite the week so far for Josh Cullen.

Sent off against SV Zulte Waregem on Sunday night, the Anderlecht midfielder joined up with the Republic of Ireland squad in Manchester the next afternoon and made his competitive debut for his country against Serbia in Belgrade on the Wednesday.

Cullen’s assured display at the base of a five-man midfield was among the reasons for cheer despite a 3-2 loss that already leaves Ireland behind the black ball in terms of qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Still only 24, he lined up alongside Alan Browne and Jayson Molumby in the centre of the pitch and in a 3-5-2 formation that the side had never used previously under Stephen Kenny and came away with his burgeoning reputation enhanced still more.

“We restricted Serbia to only a few chances and they were very clinical, to be fair to them. Some of our build-up play from the back was good and we were a threat. When we got into good areas with Browney in the 10, and Robbie (Brady) when he came on, there were chances there for us and at times we were good in possession.

“By no means are we getting carried away with the performance, thinking we’re there, but there are things that we can look at and analyse and say: ‘Yeah, we did certain things well’, and I’m sure there are plenty of things we can look at as well and know that there’s a lot to work on. We just need to analyse the game and look at the things we did well and the things that we didn’t do so well.”

Ireland were far from perfect.

Even Kenny’s most staunch of supporters would admit that, for all the injuries and resultant absentees two days ago, Ireland could have used the ball better and their shape suffered at times against the impressive hosts.

But there was no shame in defeat.

Ultimately, Ireland fell victim to Dusan Tadic, a playmaker of rare class with Ajax, Dusan Vlahovic, who has a dozen goals to his name in Serie A with Fiorentina, and Aleksander Mitrovic, who has been a poacher of some distinction regardless of the shirt on his back.

“Yeah, they’re a quality outfit and they’re able to make changes and bring in someone like Mitrovic off the bench… But we know the level and we just have to keep working hard as a team and as individuals to keep getting better and look forward to the next game.”

24 March 2021; Josh Cullen of Republic of Ireland during the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying group A match between Serbia and Republic of Ireland at Stadion Rajko Mitic in Belgrade, Serbia. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Mitrovic spent two seasons at Anderlecht in the middle of the previous decade, before moving to the Premier League. Cullen has taken a similar journey but in reverse, leaving West Ham United, his boyhood club in England, for the Belgian giants.

Kenny has been enthusiastic about the prospects of Irish players spreading their wings beyond Irish and British shores and furthering their footballing education on the continent and Cullen has profited from the experience since making the switch in October.

Vincent Kompany is his gaffer at a club that has struggled to recapture old glories in recent times.

Currently fifth, they are one of several sides scrambling for European spots and a long way back from Club Brugge at the top of the Pro League.

Cullen only made three appearances for the Hammers across five seasons and had to go out on loan to Bradford City, Bolton Wanderers, and Charlton Athletic to get real game-time.

Minutes aren’t a problem in Belgium and Kompany is clearly a fan.

“Yeah, any player needs to be playing games to prove and to show what they can do and what they’re about. To move to a massive club like Anderlecht and experience a different league and a different style of football has been beneficial for me, I feel.”

Tomorrow’s visit of Luxembourg to Dublin offers the prospect of points and progress.

Kenny, clearly mindful of the threat posed by complacency inside and outside the camp, has already spoken about the visitors’ improved performances and results and there is a lesson from history to strengthen his warnings.

The last time the sides played was 34 years ago when Luxembourg scored first midway through the opening half, Frank Stapleton equalised three minutes later and Paul McGrath finally managed a winner with 15 minutes to play.

Euro ’88 and all that very nearly didn’t happen.

“There’s no international team that you can ever underestimate,” said Cullen. “The approach and mindset of the team will be no different coming into Saturday as it was from coming into this game tonight.

“So, definitely, there will be no underestimating them from us and now our full focus turns to Saturday and making sure we put in a good performance and getting the result we are all after.”