Airtricity League Friday preview: Korean winger Han Jeongwoo primed to make Dundalk debut

New South Korean signing, winger Han Jeongwoo, comes straight into a depleted Dundalk squad for Friday's visit of Finn Harps to Oriel Park (5.45pm).

A former underage international, Seoul-born Han, 22, was part of Suwon FC’s promotion-winning side from K League 2 last season.

“Han is an attacking player of real quality,” said Dundalk team manager Shane Keegan.

“He has great energy and pace, he likes a trick and he gives us something a little bit different.

“His fitness levels and work rate have blown everybody out of the water and he’s someone that we’re really looking forward to working with.”

Han is a timely addition as Keegan prepares without the injured Daniel Kelly, Sean Murray, Ole Midtskogen, and Val Adedokun, while Raivis Jurkovskis and Sonni Nattestad are on international duty with Latvia and Faroe Islands respectively.

Veteran defender Brian Gartland hopes to be passed fit.

Though buoyed by last week’s opening night win over Bohemians, Harps travel without injured quartet Ryan Connolly, Karl O’Sullivan, Conor Barry, and Mark Timlin.

Waterford, beaten 1-0 at newly-promoted Drogheda United last week, add new signing Eric Molloy to their squad ahead of the visit of Sligo Rovers for Kevin Sheedy’s first competitive home game as manager (7.45pm).

“I can’t wait for (tonight) down in the RSC,” said much-travelled Carlow native Molloy. who was last with Polish side Stomil Olsztyn.

“Sligo got a great result against Dundalk last weekend so they’ll certainly be up for it,” added the 28-year-old midfielder.

“All the lads are getting to know Kevin and Mike (Newell, assistant manager) and how they want us to play. That’s been very interesting and something I’m delighted to be part of.”

Impressive in having to settle for a 1-1 draw with Dundalk, Liam Buckley’s Sligo are lining out at full strength once again.

“It was nice to get a reasonable performance to begin with last week,” said Bit o’ Red manager Buckley.

“Waterford conceded an own goal in the closing stages against Drogheda, so we know that even after one game they are a difficult prospect.

“Every match we play is going to be a hard one. We go to Waterford looking for the result.”