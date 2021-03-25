Ireland hero Alan McLoughlin asks for privacy amid ongoing cancer battle

Former Republic of Ireland midfielder Alan McLoughlin has revealed the full extent of his battle with cancer in response to ongoing speculation about his health.

McLoughlin, who famously scored the goal against Northern Ireland that took Ireland to the 1994 World Cup finals, has asked for privacy for himself and his family as he continues to be treated for his illness.

In a statement released this morning, McLoughlin (53), who played for Swindon, Portsmouth and several other English League clubs in a long career, outlined the setbacks he has endured since a kidney tumour was first discovered nine years ago.

"In light of questions about my situation, and some incorrect information being circulated, I feel it necessary to clarify some of my circumstances.

"I am currently living with renal cell carcinoma.

"It is probably best to briefly explain the sequence of events.

"I was first diagnosed with a kidney tumour in September 2012, as was publicised at the time. That was removed, and I then went on a drug trial, although they didn’t find enough evidence that the trial was successful.

"In November 2019, I was given more bad news, that the cancer had spread to my remaining kidney, into my chest wall and my lung. I underwent immunotherapy that unfortunately didn’t work, and I was in hospital several days due to side effects that affected my kidney.

"That did get resolved, and I started taking another drug, a once-a-day tablet called Cabozantinib.

"This had a positive effect, as all three tumours were shrinking. I went for a scan in January 2021, and things looked stable.

"Unfortunately, the scan didn’t go beyond my thorax, so it missed a tumour growing in my vertebrae. It was only when I began to feel a pinched nerve in my shoulder that I realised there was another issue. I ended up being rushed to hospital in Swindon with a fractured neck, as the tumour had caused my vertebrae to crumble. Three weeks ago, I had an operation in John Radcliffe Hospital to try and take out as much of the tumour as possible, and to build a cage to support my neck.

"That was successful and I am currently back home, about to go on radiotherapy treatment for my neck as well as a new programme of medication.

"So I hope that goes well.

"Thanks for your time, as I just wanted to clarify my circumstances. I would appreciate if my privacy could be respected in the meantime, but I will be available to speak again in due course."