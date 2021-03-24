'How can there not be VAR?' Stephen Kenny rues penalty decision as Mitrovic sinks Ireland 

Serbia 3 (Vlahovic 40; Mitrovic 68, 75) Ireland 2 (Browne 18, Collins 86)

Stephen Kenny was bitterly disappointed with the failure to award a penalty for a tackle on Aaron Connolly, early in the second half when the Republic of Ireland's World Cup qualifier with Serbia was tied at 1-1.

A second-half brace from substitute Aleksandar Mitrovic saw Ireland's campaign start with defeat this evening, Kenny's men falling to a 3-2 defeat.

But it could have been so different had Ireland been given the chance to go back in front early in that second period.

“We’re really disappointed to lose that game," Kenny told RTÉ. "Aaron Connolly, it looks like a cast-iron penalty, from where I am anyway, to make it 2-1. The player’s gone through him to win the ball and it’s the easy option to give the corner rather than the penalty.

Asked if he was disappointed VAR wasn['t being used for the game, Kenny replied: “How can there not be VAR? There is for some matches and not for others. I don’t understand how. There’s nothing we can do about that now.

“We’re disappointed with the second goal. I think overall, I can’t believe we conceded three goals. It wasn’t that type of match. They had a period first half when they pushed us back. Tadic came right into midfield and overloaded us a little bit.

“But we were comfortable defensively. Seamus Coleman marshalled his defence brilliantly and it was great first goal from Alan Browne. When you’re 3-1 down you’re wondering how.”

Ireland struck first blood as the seven-game wait for a goal ended after 11 hours and 18 minutes of football when they took the lead from their first coherent attack.

Callum Robinson picked up possession on the left edge of the penalty area and he made a yard of space for himself before floating a cross to the far post, where Alan Browne rose to plant a firm downward header into the net.

Alan Browne of Republic of Ireland heads to score the game's opening goal. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

However, Serbia were back on level terms five minutes before the break when Dusan Vlahovic ran on to Tadic’s flick-on and dispatched a left-foot shot past the helpless Travers.

It could have got worse before the change of ends, however, 21-year-old keeper Travers made a vital 44th-minute save from Filip Djuricic after his run into the box had been picked out by Tadic to ensure the half ended with the score at 1-1.

Mitrovic, who had only been on the pitch for five minutes, put the home side ahead with an audacious chipped effort 22 minutes from time before doubling his tally - and the lead - seven minutes later.

There was a late twist as a late James Collins goal after poor defending gave Ireland a lifeline but it was too little too late as Stephen Kenny's men were condemned to an opening-game defeat.

Serbia players celebrate after Dusan Vlahovic (hidden) scores their first goal during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match. Picture: Novak Djurovic

Next up for Ireland is a home clash with Luxembourg on Saturday.