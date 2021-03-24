Mixed bag for English clubs in Champions League as Pernille Harder returns to haunt Wolfsburg

Pernille Harder scored against her former club as Chelsea secured a 2-1 advantage against Wolfsburg in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Wolfsburg were left to rue missed chances as Chelsea took a 55th-minute lead through clever link-up play between Fran Kirby and Sam Kerr, with the Australian scoring.

Harder then capitalised on a defensive lapse to slot the ball into the bottom corner.

However, Dominique Janssen grabbed Wolfsburg an important away goal from the penalty spot with 20 minutes remaining.

The Germans reached the final last year and have history with Emma Hayes’ side, having knocked Chelsea out of the competition in three successive seasons from 2015-16 onwards, but the Blues go into the second leg with a narrow advantage.

Wolfsburg looked to get on the front foot from the first kick-off and had the ball in the back of the net, but it went in off the hand of Alexandra Popp, who was shown a yellow card.

Chelsea goalkeeper Ann Katrin-Berger kept the scores level going into the second half, first with a save from Firdolina Rolfo, before the ball fell to Ewa Pajor, whose attempted overhead-kick was cleared off the line by Jonna Andersson.

Chelsea players celebrate Sam Kerr’s opener (Zsolt Szigetvary/MTI via AP)

Wolfsburg started the second half in the same manner as they finished the first, with Pajor heading a Svenja Huth cross goalwards, only for it to rebound off the woodwork.

Chelsea took the lead against the run of play through Kerr, with the Australian rounding the goalkeeper before firing home from a tight angle after being found by the in-form Kirby.

Berger made a flying save to keep her side ahead, with a close-range reaction stop to tip Rolfo’s volley over the crossbar.

Harder doubled Chelsea’s advantage against the club she left for a record fee in the summer, capitalising on a defensive mistake when trying to play it out from the back.

Wolfsburg pulled one back from the penalty spot following a rash challenge from captain Magda Eriksson on Huth, for what could prove to be a vital away goal.

Janssen stepped up and fired the ball into the top corner, giving Berger no chance to add to her saved penalty tally for the tournament. The German saved three against Atletico Madrid across two legs in the previous round.

Berger suffered an injury in the closing moments and had to receive treatment, but she was able to continue.

Earlier, Chelsea's WSL title rivals Manchester City went down 3-0 to Barcelona in their first leg in Monza.

After being thwarted by some fine work by Ellie Roebuck, Barca went ahead in the 35th minute through former Liverpool and Arsenal forward Asisat Oshoala, before Mariona Caldentey's 53rd-minute penalty doubled the lead.

City, again playing without injured skipper Steph Houghton, were awarded a spot-kick of their own three minutes later, but Chloe Kelly saw her attempt from 12 yards kept out by Sandra Panos.

Substitute Jennifer Hermoso then notched Barca's third with four minutes of normal time remaining to put them in a commanding position going into next Wednesday's second leg at City's Academy Stadium.

The winner of the tie will face either Lyon, the champions for the each of the last five years, or Paris St Germain in the semi-finals.

As Barca applied early pressure, Roebuck did well to deny Oshoala on the quarter-hour mark, then get down and save a shot from Aitana Bonmati.

At the other end Caroline Weir saw an effort saved by Panos and Kelly headed over, before Roebuck was called into action again, turning Alexia Putellas' strike behind after City lost possession.

That was something they were guilty of a number of times during the half, with another occasion a few minutes later leading to a Putellas header that was caught by Roebuck.

Ellen White, captain in Houghton's absence, then hit an effort off-target before Barca made the breakthrough via Oshoala, the Nigerian firing in from the edge of the box having been teed up following a free-kick.

Sam Mewis putting the ball in just prior to the break, only for the effort to be ruled out for offside, looked encouraging for City, but only a few minutes into the second half they were further behind, substitute Demi Stokes' foul on Oshoala resulting in a penalty that Caldentey converted in composed fashion.

Within moments, referee Tess Olofsson pointed to the spot in the other box following a Maria Leon challenge on Lauren Hemp, but Kelly failed to take advantage, seeing her strike saved by Panos.

White saw a shot gathered by Panos in the 67th minute, and tame efforts from Weir and Mewis followed before the frustration increased for Gareth Taylor's side late on as Putellas struck against the post and Hermoso scored on the follow-up.