Football rumours: Aaron Ramsey to replace Georginio Wijnaldum at Anfield?

What the papers say
Football rumours: Aaron Ramsey to replace Georginio Wijnaldum at Anfield?

Georginio Wijnaldum and Aaron Ramsey could be on the move (Clive Brunskill/Nick Potts/PA)

Wed, 24 Mar, 2021 - 07:10
 

Liverpool are reportedly wasting no time in acting amid speculation Georginio Wijnaldum is preparing to leave Anfield. The Dutch midfielder is believed to have signed a pre-contract agreement to join Barcelona at the end of the season. In anticipation of his exit the Daily Star, citing Italian outlet CalcioMercato, says Liverpool are considering a move for Juventus’ Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

The Metro, via Mundo Deportivo, reports Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez. The Gunners are desperate to reinforce their midfield options amid Thomas Partey’s injury struggles, with club bosses looking towards a summer move for the 26-year-old.

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris could be on the move to Manchester United (Rui Vieira/PA)

Tottenham’s Hugo Lloris has emerged as a possible replacement for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, according to the Daily Mail. Citing French outlet L’Equipe, the paper says 34-year-old Lloris is expected to leave Spurs at the end of the season, with United believed to be in the market for another experienced shot-stopper.

Burnley and Newcastle have expressed interest in West Brom defender Kyle Bartley. The Telegraph reports both clubs are poised to make a move for the 29-year-old, especially if the Baggies fail to beat the drop.

Borussia Monchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Manchester Evening News says Manchester City view Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria as a replacement for Fernandinho. The veteran is likely to depart Etihad at the end of the season, with 24-year-old Zakaria looked at as an ideal long-term solution in the middle of the park.

Social media round-up

Cristiano Ronaldo: Marca says the Juventus forward would be willing to return to Real Madrid if the Spanish giants made an offer.

Lucas Vazquez: Bayern Munich have entered talks with the Real Madrid defender, reports AS.

More in this section

Republic of Ireland Training Session Serbia profile: All you need to know about Ireland's opponents for the opening World Cup qualifier
Belgium v Scotland - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying - Group I - King Baudouin Stadium Kevin De Bruyne: Records remain in the past as Belgium take on Wales
FBL-ASIA-CHN-INTERPRETER New manager Dragan Stojković expecting 'beautiful football' from Serbia
gossippa-sourceplace: uk
Republic of Ireland Women Training Session

Vera Pauw names provisional squad for two friendlies in April

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up