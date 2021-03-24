Football rumours: Aaron Ramsey to replace Georginio Wijnaldum at Anfield?

Liverpool are reportedly wasting no time in acting amid speculation Georginio Wijnaldum is preparing to leave Anfield. The Dutch midfielder is believed to have signed a pre-contract agreement to join Barcelona at the end of the season. In anticipation of his exit the Daily Star, citing Italian outlet CalcioMercato, says Liverpool are considering a move for Juventus’ Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

The Metro, via Mundo Deportivo, reports Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez. The Gunners are desperate to reinforce their midfield options amid Thomas Partey’s injury struggles, with club bosses looking towards a summer move for the 26-year-old.