Colin Healy: 'This is the toughest First Division in many, many years'

Colin Healy says Cork City are facing into the toughest First Division in many years as they bid to rebuild following last year’s relegation.

City open their first campaign in the second tier since 2011 with a Cork derby at home to Cobh Ramblers on Friday (Turners Cross, 7.45) as the bookies’ joint-fourth favourites, alongside UCD, behind Shelbourne, Galway United, and Bray Wanderers.

Healy is conscious that their rivals are well stocked for a promotion push but believes such competition will bring the best out of his young squad.

"It's hard to tell now," said Healy of City's chances of a promotion challenge. "We've got good players but it's up to us now as a coaching staff to make it better and make the team better.

"Last year, it wasn't good enough and that's why we got relegated. We need to get our heads down, work hard, look forward to Friday night first of all, and take it from there after that.

It's going to be very, very tough. There's some good teams in it and teams are spending a lot of money too so it's going to be difficult, but it's one that we're looking forward to as a group, and Friday night can't come quick enough.

"This is probably the toughest First Division in many, many years. You're going to get a lot of good games and it's going to be tight because Galway are after strengthening, Shelbourne after strengthening, you've the likes of Bray and Cabinteely as well. It will be a difficult league but it's one that will bring the best out in our players and there'll be good games in the First Division this year.

"The teams are stronger, definitely. There's a lot of players dropped down from the Premier to the First Division. I would imagine the money's probably better in the First Division [this year] so you're getting better players."

Club captain Gearóid Morrissey says he feels more of a buzz heading into this campaign after a "great pre-season".

"Off the back of last season, there was a negative feeling naturally due to going down but it's totally different and a breath of fresh air this year because everybody's buzzing. The boys are positive, optimistic, the feeling around the training ground is good.

"There's more of a buzz now than a lot of the seasons I've gone into where it wasn't predictable but you could tell what way it was going to unfold. Going into this year's First Division, local derby with Cobh and everything else the other teams bring, it's hugely anticipated and I'm relishing it."