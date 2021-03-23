Seamus Coleman: ‘I can’t explain how much I missed playing for Ireland’

Seamus Coleman doesn’t know yet if he will start for the Republic of Ireland against Serbia tomorrow evening, but the Everton veteran admits that he is desperate to play for his country again after an intolerably long absence.

The Donegal man’s last appearance in green was a European Championship qualifier defeat to Switzerland back in October of 2019 when he saw red. Injuries, and Matt Doherty’s form, have since conspired against him and he has missed all eight of Stephen Kenny’s games in charge to date.

It may be that he rectifies that in Belgrade where Ireland get their latest World Cup campaign underway against Serbia as Doherty’s form has, by his own admission, been up and down at Tottenham Hotspur and Coleman has been more of a regular at Goodison Park.

“I can’t explain how much I missed it,” he said from Belgrade this morning. “It’s been something that’s been on my mind, I love playing for my country. I can’t even remember when the last one was, it might have been the sending off [away to Switzerland].

“It’s been a very long time. I was injured for most of the other selections, I was doing quite well at club level, but I picked up a niggle before we met up, which is disappointing.

“But to get here, to be with the lads and with the staff, is an amazing feeling, but ultimately getting back out there and putting on the green shirt is what we always want and is what I want tomorrow, so we will see what happens.”

Coleman is 32 now and with 56 caps and an appearance at a European Championship already under his belt but it is 19 years since Ireland made a World Cup finals. This is all but certain to be his last chance of making the biggest of global stages.

Not that this is his focus.

My frame of mind is I want Ireland to get to the World Cup. My frame of mind is never, ‘my last chance this, my last chance that’. I want to fight for my country. When that ends, that ends. It’s never a case of it being, ‘Ah, this could be my last one’.

“I want a World Cup for the lads that are here, for the fans at home, whether it be the last or the second-last, whatever the case may be, I don’t care. I just want a World Cup for the country.

“And then I’ve had my time, I’ve had my Euros, I’ve had my caps behind me, and I’m not thinking that this could the last one. That doesn’t enter my mind whatsoever. There’s a biggest picture than this being Seamus Coleman’s last chance at a World Cup. Definitely.”

Ireland will go into the game at the Stadion Rajko Mitic without Darren Randolph between the sticks for the first time in 39 competitive fixtures, Caoimhín Kelleher alongside him on the absentee list, and, according to Kenny last week, Mark Travers stepping up in their stead.

It will be the Kildare man’s competitive debut for his country and just his third cap and Coleman has signalled his confidence in the inexperienced Bournemouth stopper ahead of a game that is likely to see Ireland come under significant pressure at the back.

“I don’t know which one of them it will be, I have no inclination whatsoever, but we have been blessed with Darren Randolph for the last number of years. He has been so consistent and he will be a miss.

“On the other hand, these young lads who have come in, all while Darren has been here, we’ve always had some good young goalkeepers coming in to train, Mark being one and now Gavin being another.

“They are unbelievable, honestly. They are really, really good goalkeepers and very confident in themselves as well. You can see some of the clips of their training sessions, and some of the saves these lads pull off is incredible. I have no doubts.

“They need to enjoy it and embrace it - whichever one of them it is - and let the senior lads take a bit of the pressure of what the game is, and allow those lads to go out and enjoy it. You’re playing for your country and that’s what you want as a kid.

“It’s important they know they are good players and enjoy it.”

The visitors are without a number of key players, not just between the sticks but in terms of John Egan, James McCarthy, Conor Hourihane, Callum O’Dowda, and Adam Idah, all of whom may well have started tomorrow.

Kenny has repeatedly expressed his faith in this generation of Irish footballers, and the ones coming up behind, and he has backed up those words with the regular promotion of U21s into the senior ranks.

Coleman, too, is pragmatic about absent friends.

“Unfortunately, we have had some difficulties with Covid (last year) but as players you come in and you’re not looking too much at what the XI will be. You focus on yourself and let the manager and coaching team decide the rest of it.

“We have a strong squad. I know we have some injuries, Conor Hourihane got an injury before we met up and Callum O’Dowda, but that’s part and parcel of international football, you’re going to get injuries before you meet up.

“We have players in here who are hungry to do well and happy to be here for their country. It’s a tough game for us but as always, we will give it our all.”