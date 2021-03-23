Insurgents with assault rifles hold up Haiti's World Cup opponents, Belize

Belize's football federation chiefs expressed "disappointment and disgust" after the bus ferrying the squad to their hotel in Haiti was stopped by an armed gang on motorcycles.

The incident occurred shortly after the squad had arrived in the Caribbean nation to play a World Cup qualifier.

An image posted on the Federation's (FFB) Facebook page showed the gang on motorbikes, wearing masks and carrying weapons. In a statement, the FFB said: "The Football Federation of Belize takes this time to express its disappointment and disgust at an unfortunate incident faced by the Jaguars as the team was headed from the airport to the hotel in Haiti.

"Despite the four-man police escort, the team bus was stopped by an uproar of insurgents with assault rifles on motorcycles and police escorts were forced to negotiate with them for the team bus to continue its journey to the hotel.

"We are pleased to report that our Jaguars, although shaken by the terrible experience, are safely at their hotel."

The federation posted a picture on its Facebook page of the incident, showing the gang wearing masks and carrying weapons.

An image posted on Belize's football federation of armed men surrounding their team bus

Team captain Deon McCauley described the incident as "a moment of intense fear" and other members of the squad told Belize News 5 TV station they hoped to get out of Haiti as soon as possible.

"I am happy everyone is safe and I commend you guys for being brave," he added.

"Let's continue to stick together and please make the best decisions when it comes to the team."

The FFB added the safety of the team was its "top priority" and had contacted Fifa and the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) over moving them to a safer environment.

The team is scheduled to play Haiti in their opening World Cup qualifier in Port-au-Prince on Thursday.

Belize have never qualified for the World Cup finals while Haiti qualified only once, in 1974.