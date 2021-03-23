Stephen Kenny's men struggling to find the net for clubs as well as country

Go back six months and Callum Robinson was reporting for international duty on a high after scoring twice against Chelsea.

A starting Premier League striker with West Bromwich Albion, he had been used off the bench against Bulgarian and Wales in Stephen Kenny’s opening few games and then the Ireland manager chucked him in from the start for the Euro playoff against Slovakia.

Robinson played a hundred minutes of football that nigh and, while the visitors fell short in a penalty shooutout, his own place in the firmament for club and country looked secure but it’s been a rocky old road since.

It’s seven weeks since he last laced his boots for West Brom and his international career was stalled by the Covid outbreak that ripped through the Republic’s camp and Kenny’s plans as goals and victories proved equally elusive.

“It's been gutting that Covid has took away five caps,” he said ahead of tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier in Serbia.

I've missed five games that were key games for myself, key games for the gaffer and key games for the team.

“I was gutted that I had to miss them games but I've come through it and fingers crossed I'm Covid free and can help the team and be around the lads. You miss the boys, you get a bond on these trips, it'll be nice to be back around the lads and enjoying it.”

Robinson has been a vocal supporter of Kenny and his chosen path in terms of style and strategy and believes that the volume of players lost to injuries and Covid in 2020 has to be given due attention when examining the body of work done to date.

As with the manager, he is minded to mention that Slovakia performance as proof of what Ireland are capable when they have something like a decent deck with which to play and there is a certainty that “one good result” could change the whole narrative.

Ireland scored twice when drawing in Belgrade and opening another qualifying campaign five years ago but Kenny’s side has managed just the one goal in eight games and none in their last seven. It’s an awful look regardless of circumstances.

The prospects of it changing aren’t exactly bolstered by events at club level. Only three of the 31 men called up so far, including to ushered in as replacements, have found the net in the month of March.

Two of those, Conor Hourihane and Callum O’Dowda, have had to pull out with injury which leaves Troy Parrott as the only one to have found the net in recent weeks and Kenny has already said that the teenager will not start against Belgrade.

Time for someone to be a hero.

“If I can get a goal or an assist to help out the team then definitely I want to be doing that, helping the team progress,” said Robinson. “We want to start well, we don’t want to be chasing results.”