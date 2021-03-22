It's right time for me to line out for Scotland, says Che Adams

23-year-old Southampton star, a former England U20 international, previously turned down an offer to switch allegiances in 2017
Southampton's Che Adams says teammate Stuart Armstrong and Scotland boss Steve Clarke convinced him to make the move to line out for Scotland.

Mon, 22 Mar, 2021 - 22:34
Gavin McCafferty

Che Adams dismissed claims he only wants to play for Scotland because of the Euro 2020 finals as he declared he was ready for international football.

The former England U20 international joined up with his new Scotland teammates on Sunday ahead of the start of the World Cup qualifiers.

The 23-year-old previously turned down an offer to switch allegiances in 2017 but talks with Southampton teammate Stuart Armstrong and Scotland boss Steve Clarke convinced him to make the move.

And seeing the Scotland players celebrate qualification for this summer's finals by lauding goalkeeper David Marshall also helped him realise what he was missing out on.

"I think it's the right time," Adams told the Scottish Football Association media team. 

I know a lot of people are going to be saying it's because of the Euros but I don't think that's the case.

"I think it's come at the right time. Obviously when I was younger I didn't really know my body and how I would adapt but I think I'm the right age.

"I have spoken to Stu a couple of times and I spoke to the gaffer and that made my mind up.

"He convinced me a lot. I have seen videos online and it's just something I want to be part of. I want to take my career to the next level.

"I saw the David Marshall videos online and as soon as I saw that I wanted to be part of it. The lads looked really good and they have really welcomed me in.

"I can't wait to get going to put the trust back into the manager."

Ryan Jack has withdrawn from the Scotland squad ahead of the opening World Cup qualifiers.

The Rangers midfielder has not played for a month because of a calf problem and pulled out last night after the squad's first training session.

There were no other injury concerns ahead of Thursday's clash against Austria at Hampden.

Scotland will face a full-strength Austria side after Germany eased restrictions on travel to the UK.

The visitors were set to be without 19 players because of requirements to quarantine on return to Germany from Scotland but a decision late on Friday evening ensured Austria will have the likes of Bayern Munich defender David Alaba available.

