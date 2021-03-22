Ciarán Clark back and ready to answer Ireland's call in Belgrade

Things are looking up again for Ciarán Clark, Or, they would be if Newcastle United weren’t in danger of going down.

Cursed by injury for far too long, the defender has been a regular with the Toon for most of the last year and his form has impressed regardless of the team’s struggles under Steve Bruce and their flirtation with the drop zone.

The hope is that he can transfer that form to international duties this week as, with John Egan injured, there is every chance that Clark will be one half of Stephen Kenny’s defensive pillars against Serbia and Luxembourg in the week to come.

“I’ve managed to play a number of games now,” said Clark from the team camp in Manchester. “It’s been nice to have a run. Probably not gone as well as we’d have liked so far but I’ve got a run of games in, looking forward to the camp and the games coming up.”

The situation in the English north-east is worrying, to put it mildly.

Fourth from bottom of the Premier League, they are just two points better off than Fulham with a dismal 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion over the weekend only darkening the mood.

Newcastle posted three draws prior to it, two of which could have been wins, but Clark admits that the break in play occasioned by this international break has probably come at a good time for the Magpies given the Brighton stuffing.

“On the injury side of things, it gives us time to get everyone back in and fit, and for players with niggles to rest up,” he said before turning his attention towards Wednesday’s World Cup qualifying opener away to the Serbs in Belgrade.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge of the next two games. These are games we want to get positive results in. We’ve not got much time before the first game but we’ll do everything we can to be as best prepared as we can.”

Go back a handful of years and Clark was a mainstay of the Irish back four. He has played 17 times with Shane Duffy, for instance, but injuries and the promotion of so many U21s under Kenny last year and this means that it is an unfamiliar collective for everyone.

Mark Travers will be making a competitive debut in goal, for instance, but Clark is confident that he can slot into a defence that is likely to include himself, Duffy, Enda Stevens and one of Seamus Coleman or Matt Doherty, even with just a handful of days as prep.

“A lot of the squad have played together, obviously there are some new faces in. It’s a quick turnaround. Everyone’s professional and knows what’s at stake. I’m really looking forward to the games. We’ve not got long but we’ll work on it as best we can.”

Serbia away is a daunting first hurdle.

Clark was a late sub five years ago when Martin O’Neill’s Republic of Ireland snatched a 2-2 draw with a pretty awful performance and he remembers the hostility that emanated from stands that will be devoid of supporters on this occasion.

"It’s going to be a tough game against a quality side. Yeah, it might be a slight advantage in that there’s no fans there now and there could be at a different point of the campaign. We know how tough it’s going to be.”