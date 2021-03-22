Danger Here: 'They went out with a real damp whimper'

The week in guff...
Danger Here: 'They went out with a real damp whimper'

Niall Quinn: 'They went out with a real damp whimper'

Mon, 22 Mar, 2021 - 07:30

TAKE A BOW, SON 

Charlie Adam welcomed Steve Clarke’s new signing:

“Che Adams will add another string to Scotland’s armour.” 

TAME EXIT 

Niall Quinn was disappointed Atalanta couldn’t even muster a squib:

“They went out with a real damp whimper.” 

MEASURING UP 

Graeme Souness sells fighting spirit by the roll:

“Newcastle need to find an extra yard of aggression.” 

LEAKY DEFENCE 

Clive Allen saw the warning signs for Spurs under Jose Mourinho:

“They’ve played 13 European games and conceded in 14 of them.” 

PAINTING BY NUMBERS 

The artist known as Tim Sherwood didn’t:

“Let’s paint a picture, I think they’re favourites to win the Europa League, because of the Mourinho factor.” 

SILVER SYMBOLS 

Gary Neville was getting greedy:

“United need to try and win a trophy and one of the cups as well.” 

SPLIT PERSONALITIES 

Unfortunately, Jermaine Jenas had to break bad news to the United trinity:

"They'll be absolutely fuming, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer."

MIND GAMES 

Ebony Rainford-Brent at the cricket:

“It was almost premeditated — he didn’t really think about it.” 

And Darren Gough: “Is there a crowd in? I can’t hear a pin drop.” 

PUNBELIEVABLE JEFF 

Morocco international Ilias Chair brought the best out of Tony Incenzo:

“Chair is part of the furniture at QPR.” 

TYLING AWAY 

There is no situation, however grave, where Martin Tyler considers a little wordplay out of the question:

“One goalkeeper goes off on a stretcher, concussed, while the other does stretches of his own.” 

SADDLE SORE 

Brian Kerr was concerned about the bandy gait of injured Thiago Silva, celebrating in the stand during Chelsea’s Champions League win over Atletico:

“He was like a fella getting down off a horse after being on it for the last five years.” 

FLAT EARTHER

Richard Keys is still asking the big questions out on BeIn Sport:

“Wenger’s words have resonated in all four corners of the globe. Does a globe have corners? It’s something we say anyway."

Richard Keys 

Richard Keys 

RHYME NOR REASON

Last Monday’s Messi brace got Ray Hudson in a lather: 

The opener: "Did the clocks go back last night? Because I think Messi just jumped over time here. He leaves the defender with twisted blood on his turn. An electric eel covered in Vaseline, Leo. Shockingly evasive. His name rhymes with lethal, or it does to me anyway."

His second: “Magnificent! Nah, not magnificent, magisterial. Running like he's got a microwave down his shorts, cooking popcorn, and he bedazzles us yet again from distance. Another hit that is smoother than a Zamboni. The primera sorcerer guides this ball home."

TWEET @dangerhere

More in this section

Leicester City v Manchester United - Emirates FA Cup - Quarter Final - King Power Stadium Man United dumped out of FA Cup by Kelechi Iheanacho double
Alan Browne and Kevin Long dejected after the game 12/11/2020 Alan Browne: 'It’s time for me to step up'
Soccer - UEFA Euro 2016 - Qualifying - Group D - Germany v Republic of Ireland - Veltins-Arena David Forde added to Stephen Kenny’s management team to care for players ‘having difficulty’
Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Villa Park

Tottenham bounce back from European exit to close in on top four

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up