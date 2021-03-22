Danger Here: 'They went out with a real damp whimper'

TAKE A BOW, SON

Charlie Adam welcomed Steve Clarke’s new signing:

“Che Adams will add another string to Scotland’s armour.”

TAME EXIT

Niall Quinn was disappointed Atalanta couldn’t even muster a squib:

“They went out with a real damp whimper.”

MEASURING UP

Graeme Souness sells fighting spirit by the roll:

“Newcastle need to find an extra yard of aggression.”

LEAKY DEFENCE

Clive Allen saw the warning signs for Spurs under Jose Mourinho:

“They’ve played 13 European games and conceded in 14 of them.”

PAINTING BY NUMBERS

The artist known as Tim Sherwood didn’t:

“Let’s paint a picture, I think they’re favourites to win the Europa League, because of the Mourinho factor.”

SILVER SYMBOLS

Gary Neville was getting greedy:

“United need to try and win a trophy and one of the cups as well.”

SPLIT PERSONALITIES

Unfortunately, Jermaine Jenas had to break bad news to the United trinity:

"They'll be absolutely fuming, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer."

MIND GAMES

Ebony Rainford-Brent at the cricket:

“It was almost premeditated — he didn’t really think about it.”

And Darren Gough: “Is there a crowd in? I can’t hear a pin drop.”

PUNBELIEVABLE JEFF

Morocco international Ilias Chair brought the best out of Tony Incenzo:

“Chair is part of the furniture at QPR.”

TYLING AWAY

There is no situation, however grave, where Martin Tyler considers a little wordplay out of the question:

“One goalkeeper goes off on a stretcher, concussed, while the other does stretches of his own.”

SADDLE SORE

Brian Kerr was concerned about the bandy gait of injured Thiago Silva, celebrating in the stand during Chelsea’s Champions League win over Atletico:

“He was like a fella getting down off a horse after being on it for the last five years.”

FLAT EARTHER

Richard Keys is still asking the big questions out on BeIn Sport:

“Wenger’s words have resonated in all four corners of the globe. Does a globe have corners? It’s something we say anyway."

Richard Keys

RHYME NOR REASON

Last Monday’s Messi brace got Ray Hudson in a lather:

The opener: "Did the clocks go back last night? Because I think Messi just jumped over time here. He leaves the defender with twisted blood on his turn. An electric eel covered in Vaseline, Leo. Shockingly evasive. His name rhymes with lethal, or it does to me anyway."

His second: “Magnificent! Nah, not magnificent, magisterial. Running like he's got a microwave down his shorts, cooking popcorn, and he bedazzles us yet again from distance. Another hit that is smoother than a Zamboni. The primera sorcerer guides this ball home."

