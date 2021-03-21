Steven Gerrard: Celtic and Rangers demonstrated class with show of unity

Steven Gerrard believes both Old Firm clubs demonstrated their class with their show of pre-match solidarity before this 1-1 draw at Celtic Park.

Champions Rangers went into the Scottish Premiership encounter at the end of a tumultuous week in which they were knocked out of the Europa League by Slavia Prague, with midfielder Glen Kamara claiming he was subjected to a racist slur by Ondrej Kudela, which the Slavia player denied.

Celtic skipper Scott Brown had a quick word with Kamara in the build-up and the Hoops players, like their Ibrox counterparts, chose not to take the knee before kick-off in support of the Finland international.

Substitutes, management, and backroom staff of both clubs stood along the touchline to highlight their support.

After Alfredo Morelos’s goal cancelled out Mohamed Elyounoussi’s opener to keep Rangers unbeaten in 33 league games and 20 points clear of their city rivals, Gers boss Gerrard said: “I thought it was a class touch from both clubs, everyone standing up and showing the support and getting behind it. So fair play to both clubs, it was really pleasing to see.

“I thought he (Glen) was faultless today, I thought he was really good.

“He gave exactly what we wanted him to give. He battled well, he passed it well and he helped us get a positive results so I am really pleased for Glen, he will go away now with his national team and focus on that.

“I thought it was a good game, I thought it was all set and ready for one team to grab it. I think the result suits us both, we are away from home.

“We have had a tough journey in term of physically and emotionally over the last couple of weeks and we are already champions. So this results suits us.

“We came here to win, if we can’t win, it is important we don’t lose and take the point and move on.”

Hoops attacker Mohamed Elyounoussi headed in an Odsonne Edouard cross in the 23rd minute, but minutes later the French forward was booked for diving in the box after a challenge by Gers defender Borna Barisic.

Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos levelled in the 38th minute with his first goal against Celtic and, although the home side had the best of the game, Rangers held on.

Interim Celtic boss John Kennedy said of the penalty claim: “It had a massive say in the game. I’ve seen it back and I’ve spoken to Odsonne.

“If you get any sort of contact in the box, when a player comes flying at you at that speed, comes recklessly in, knocks you off balance, touches you enough to go over — that’s what happened there.

“If he doesn’t go over, he is on the ball, he scores the goal.

“There is no need for him to go down, he is a goalscorer, he wants as many goals as possible. He is not that type of player.

“I haven’t had a chance to speak to the referee. In games like that, these decisions are massive, really important.

“So we feel aggrieved that we didn’t get a penalty kick, we have to accept that and look at the bigger picture of the performance which was good. It was a high level performance. I thought we were dominant most of the game and scored a really great goal, which we were pleased with and disappointed with the goal we conceded. Overall pleased, and the attitude was terrific.”

CELTIC (4-2-3-1): Bain, Kenny, Welsh, Ajer, Laxalt, Brown (Soro 88), McGregor, Christie, Turnbull (Forrest 79), Elyounoussi (Rogic 85), Edouard (Griffiths 89)

Subs not used: Taylor, Bitton, Klimala, Duffy, Barkas

RANGERS (4-3-3): McGregor, Balogun (Patterson 56), Goldson, Helander, Barisic, Davis, Kamara, Aribo (Roofe 77), Hagi (Arfield 65), Morelos (Wright 77), Kent

Subs not used: Bassey, Defoe, McLaughlin, Itten

Referee: Willie Collum