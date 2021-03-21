Two faces of Arsenal keeping Arteta awake at night after 'crazy' draw

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are unpredictable at best but they took their inconsistency to new levels by coming back from three goals down in one of the matches of the season.

They were as shambolic as they were impressive over the 90 minutes as West Ham raced into a seemingly unassailable lead with barely half an hour gone. Arsenal then showed some backbone to fight back and were ultimately disappointed not to win it.

The result does little for the European ambitions of either side as West Ham stay fifth and Arsenal in mid-table purgatory, but it was cracking entertainment, possibly the match of the season to date.

Arteta, naturally enough, did not see it that way. The Arsenal manager said afterwards: “That was crazy. I cannot accept how we started. We play with two faces. The first is giving goals to the opponents. Then we play like we could score six or seven.

“We cannot go from such lows to such highs and achieve what we want. That is the sort of performance that will give me sleepless nights.

“We gave them two goals and could have given them a third when they hit the post near the end. It means we have to score six or seven to win a match. I think we deserved to win it in the end but the first part of the match really worries me.

I do not know if it was a hangover from Europe; tiredness, but more than one player switched off.

Arteta played under West Ham manager David Moyes when they were at Everton together. The Scottish coach managed to see the positive side of losing their lead as he highlighted how his team is the most improved in the Premier League this season. He now knows what it feels like to lose a three-goal lead having come back from the same score against Tottenham earlier in the season.

“It was a really good game and we played really well for long periods and so did Arsenal once we let them back into the game.

“It is still a good result for us and shows we are up there competing with the top teams. It has been a long time since we finished above Arsenal in the league and we want more. The players are devastated we did not win and that is a good sign for a manager.”

It was all West Ham from the start and they deservedly took a 15th-minute lead with a brilliant finish from a Jesse Lingard half-volley. The England international’s quickly taken free-kick, just 98 seconds later, caught Arsenal off guard as Jarrod Bowen beat a feeble Bernd Leno at his near post. Just over half an hour had gone when Tomas Soucek poked in a third following some more ineffective defending.

West Ham United's Vladimir Coufal (left) fouls Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Picture: Justin Tallis

Only now did West Ham ease off from their relentless pressing and Arsenal staged an unlikely comeback. They scored one after 38 minutes through what will go down as a Soucek own-goal, although Alex Lacazette claimed it should count as his being a deflection from his shot.

Now they had some belief and Bukayo Saka missed two good chances to draw Arsenal level before half-time.

The second half continued at the same level of intensity and Lacazette had a shot acrobatically hooked off the line by Issa Diop.

There was still half an hour to go when Arsenal pulled another one back through a definite own-goal. Calum Chambers, capping an impressive start at right-back, drove in a low cross and Dawson volleyed his attempted clearance into his own net.

West Ham were rocking now but could have put the game to bed with a fourth. They would have had it on 66 minutes but for stunning defending by Kieran Tierney, who blocked quickfire shots from Bowen and the impressive Michail Antonio.

West Ham left-back Aaron Cresswell then denied the excellent Martin Odegaard an equaliser in the very next attack. The action was relentless and West Ham had more chances including an Antonio effort off a post.

Ultimately, it was an inch-perfect cross from substitute Nicolas Pepe that allowed Lacazette to head in a deserved 82nd-minute equaliser. The gleeful striker was even able to celebrate behind the goal with an out of sorts Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was still labouring back to the dugout after being taken off — and not before time.

Both teams scented blood now and Declan Rice had an outstanding run and shot saved before Pepe missed for Arsenal at the other end.

The international break could have come at just the right time for Arsenal as Arteta confirmed afterwards that Thomas Partey will not be travelling with Ghana, but Aubameyang is due to play for Gabon. The Arsenal captain, however, looked like he needs something to kickstart his form.

WEST HAM: Fabianski 6, Coufal 7, Dawson 6, Diop 6, Cresswell 7, Rice 8, Soucek 6, Bowen 7 (Noble 74), Lingard 8, Benrahma 7 (Fredericks 79), Antonio 7.

ARSENAL: Leno 5, Chambers 8, Mari 6, Luiz 6, Tierney 6, Partey 6, Xhaka 6 (Smith Rowe), Saka 6 (Pepe 74), Odegaard 8, Aubameyang 4 (Martinelli 81), Lacazette 8.

Referee: Jon Moss 5